It’s coming home. The Lord of the Rings returns to New Zealand, this time in the format of an all-singing and all-dancing musical. The eagerly-awaited production opens at The Civic, Auckland from November 5 and promises to deliver a magical, Middle-earth experience, telling the story of The Lord of the Rings from the Hobbits’ perspective. Join an all-star cast for a strictly limited season. Join the waitlist now and secure your tickets at LOTRonstage.com

The Lord of the Rings returns to New Zealand in the format of an all-singing and all-dancing musical. Photo / Pamela Raith Photography

Tis the season for a whale of a time

Luxury hotel, Sydney Capella - Situated just 400m from Sydney Harbour - has partnered with Whale Watching Sydney to offer families a new Family Moments package for family adventures during the winter holidays and current whale-watching season. Priced from AUD$850 ($940), the experience includes an overnight stay at the Capella, gourmet breakfast, a two-hour whale-watching cruise, a complimentary Cappy the Whale soft toy for each child and access to the hotel’s Little Stars programme, which includes special in-room amenities and curated activities for pint-sized guests. The package is valid for up to two adults and two children, until October 31. capellahotels.com/capella-sydney/offers

Luxury hotel Sydney Capella has partnered with Whale Watching Sydney to offer families a new Family Moments package. Photo / Esteban La Tessa

Australia’s first mobile sauna boat

Why enjoy a regular sauna experience when you can jump aboard a luxury sauna boat? Floating 20 minutes south of Hobart in Tasmania on the Margate Marina, the vessel does exactly what it says on the tin: a two-in-one boat and sauna experience for up to eight guests. The Kuuma is simple yet superior, combining sweeping views of the Tasmanian landscape with a unique 1.5-hour wood-fired sauna experience onboard the floating pontoon. Guests can also opt for a 3-hour Private Sauna Charter complete with skipper/sauna master and stop-offs at nearby beaches. kuuma.com.au

Why enjoy a regular sauna experience when you can jump aboard a luxury sauna boat on The Kuuma? Photo / Supplied

Penfolds Winter Wine Weekend at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs

Enjoy a coveted selection of iconic and rare Penfolds wines at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs during the weekend of August 23-25. Celebrating 180 years of winemaking excellence, Penfolds will join Kauri Cliffs for a weekend of tutored wine tasting with Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago. There will also be plenty of free time to experience the five-star estate’s renowned golf course, spa and farm, as well as ample fine dining, including a five-course tasting menu. For reservations at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs or for more information, see rosewoodhotels.com/en/kauri-cliffs

Join Penfolds Chief Winemaker, Peter Gago at Rosewood Kauri Cliffs this August. Photo / Hilary Walker

British isle named Destination of the Year

If you’re heading off to Europe to catch the tail-end of the Northern Hemisphere’s summer, add an award-winning but lesser-known destination to your itinerary. For the second year running, the Isle of Wight, located 5km off the coast of Hampshire, has been named Best UK Destination of the Year, beating the likes of London and York at an acclaimed awards ceremony in London. Top attractions on the motu include some of the UK’s best beaches, Monkey Haven, a primate rescue centre, the world-famous The Needles chairlift, Goldleaf tree-climbing adventure park and a steam railway ride. It may be small, but the Isle of Wight is mighty. visitisleofwight.co.uk