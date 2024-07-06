Cairns Koalas & Creatures opened in May and as the city’s latest wildlife attraction, it’s already proving to be a big hit, especially with families. Showcasing Tropical North Queensland’s diverse ecosystems from the Great Barrier Reef to the outback, visitors learn everything there is to know about the native wildlife and can even have their photo taken while cuddling a koala. It’s in Cairns city centre so you don’t have to venture far to meet a furry local. cairnskoalas.com.au

Get ready for more koala hugs in Cairns. Photo / Getty Images

Winetopia Auckland returns this month

Join wine gurus from across the globe for Auckland’s 9th annual Winetopia festival held July 26-27 at the Viaduct Events Centre. Bringing together experts and aficionados as well as scores of top Auckland chefs and 60 leading wineries from both home and abroad, attendees can partake in restaurant-led masterclasses and mingle with the likes of renowned drinks journalist Mike Bennie. Discover new wineries and new tastes, including sake; a first for Winetopia Auckland, and witness a series of Winetopia wine battles. A must-attend event for any wine-lover, secure your tickets now. shop.winetopia.co.nz

Get your tickets now for Winetopia Auckland 2024. Photo / Vanessa Rushton Photography

Your Uber Boat has arrived

Uber’s recently revealed new product allows tourists to travel around Europe via boat using the new Uber Boat app. The world-first boat service facilitates six tourist hos spots - Ibiza, Venice, Athens, Paris, Corfu and Santorini - and allows app users to sail around Europe at a click of a button. Experiences include water transport services around Venice and the ability to book a boat to access remote beaches or popular beach clubs in Greece. There’s also a super-luxe Uber Yacht to book in Ibiza, providing customers with an affordable way to sail around the isle in style, for as little as €200 ($353) per head.

Uber launches boat services in six European hot spots. Photo / Uber

Air NZ increases flights to Adelaide

Air New Zealand’s additional non-stop service from Auckland to Adelaide begins on October 28. For Kiwis keen to experience South Australia’s capital city, where the beach, bush and the country’s finest wines meet, the direct service will increase from four to five flights weekly. Pipped as the “new Melbourne”, Adelaide’s vast attractions are enticing more and more Kiwis to hop across the Ditch, and with a fuss-free, five-hour flight time, it’s never been easier to plan a trip. airnewzealand.co.nz

Adelaide is growing in popularity. Photo / Joe Nes

New wellness experience in Antarctica

White Desert, the travel company renowned for bringing luxury to Antarctica, thanks to its Whichaway campsite featuring six deluxe sleeping pods, sauna and private chefs, is launching a new wellness experience in the polar region. Situated on a frozen lake shore, the wellness dome is the latest feature to appear at Whichaway’s luxury camp. Used for meditation, yoga, breath-work or to simply catch a moment’s silence to yourself, there’s no better place to feel at one with the world, than at the end of the world. white-desert.com

White Desert's first polar camp, Whichway Camp. Photo / Kelvin Trautman, White Desert



