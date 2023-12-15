Voyager 2023 media awards
What fashion and design lovers should see and do in Milan

By Kate Wickers
7 mins to read
The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

A fashion-focused stay in Milan starts with the luxury fashion houses and evolves into something so much more, writes Kate Wickers.

I’m sitting in restaurant “10_11″ within the swanky (listed as one of Leading Hotels of the World), which opened just one year ago and is now firmly positioned as one of the best people-watching spots in Milan. A willowy young woman in a white fur coat, swinging multiple Prada shopping bags, has just passed me by (surely a model?), and beside me, a stylish woman in black (polo neck, leather trousers, paired with Gucci loafers and gargantuan gold hoop earrings), is sketching a design to show to a male companion, who sports oversized specs and a midnight blue velvet jacket (surely fashion designers?). It’s only 1pm, but I feel a little underdressed.

