In some ways, I was well prepared. I didn’t end up in any real trouble despite two bruising falls off my bike and a few sweeps of chilly weather.

But there are a few ways I could have made the long days of exercise easier for myself. Upon reflection, these are the must-have items I’ll be packing on my next mountain biking or hiking trip.

Clothing

“The biggest mistake is underestimating the ability for the mountain weather to change.”

Stewart Barclay, the owner of adventure guiding company Adrift Tongariro (since 1999), says visitors need to understand alpine heights are still prone to changeable and punishing weather in summer.

“All it takes is one cloud to cover the sun to drop the temperature 5 degrees. Add light rain and wind to this and the temperature can drop another 5 to 10 degrees.”

The key to staying warm and dry? Layers. I kept on my base layers and rainproof layers, while storing a woolly jumper, gloves and a beanie in my backpack.

During our Timber Trail ascent, despite the steep inclines, I found myself adding that wool jumper to my ensemble. I was particularly grateful for my merino socks and a pair of borrowed thermal leggings that kept the wind chill out.

Cloud cover sweeps over the mountains during a walk at Taranaki Falls. Photo / Madeleine Crutchley

It’s important these layers are made of insulating fabrics. Wool or polypropylene are the best options as both are durable, have good breathability and have moisture-wicking properties (I found the most comfort in my wool layers on long rides).

Barclay also stresses the importance of a solid, waterproof raincoat. Of course, it will keep you nice and dry. It also buffers the wind chill that picks up on a bike ride or on exposed hiking trails. I also found myself wishing I’d brought a waterproof pair of trousers – my track pants were okay during showers, but took on a bit of water in heavy downpours.

Boots & shoes

This is an important decision that can make your day much easier and safer.

It’s not uncommon for people to attempt tramps without appropriate footwear.

Instead, you’ll want to reach for proper hiking boots. They need to have sturdy ankle support, waterproofing and mountain grip. Though mine were well-worn and supportive, I packed a few thick sticking plasters too, they made the rocky tracks of Taranaki Falls and Ōwhango much breezier to navigate.

In the pack

First, you need to protect the pack. A waterproof liner is essential, especially if you’re mountain biking because the wheels will spray water up onto your back.

Then you can turn to your equipment – sunglasses, sunscreen, water bottles, hand sanitiser, spare layers and a rubbish bag. Unsurprisingly, after so much time covering the beautiful outdoors, I was ravenous. Bring more food than you think you’ll need. I found myself diving into pockets for more nuts, fruit, chocolates and lollies, even after some hearty lunches. Parts of the ride took longer than I thought, so I was glad to have this extra energy supply.

On the Timber Trail your phone will be handy for photography but you'll need to get a personal locator beacon for safety off-grid. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

We saw some incredible views and vistas during our time (the sunset driving out of Tongariro National Park on our last day is one I’ll remember forever), but my Canon 700D camera was a bit too chunky to bring along on some of the trips. Instead, I’d recommend lighter point-and-shoot models, best placed in an easy-to-reach pocket.

Then, there are some things you’ll thank yourself for having if you get into trouble.

If you’re mountain biking, a multi-tool and repair kit is an important addition. If I was heading out without a guide, I’d make sure I knew how to realign a chain and change a tyre.

Then, there’s the “in case of a real emergency” pack. For hiking and biking, I’d make sure to take a fully charged phone, a map, a torch and an emergency blanket (this is also where extra food might come in handy).

There is no cellphone coverage throughout some of the Timber Trail – our guide Julian Goulding of Camp Epic handed us a personal locator beacon (an essential if you’re going off-grid).

Need to know more?

If you need last-minute gear or field-tested advice, there are many experts in the region. At Adrift Tongariro, you’ll find a woolly rental wardrobe packed with gear to protect you from head to toe. There’s also some sturdy gear available at The Alpine Centre (if you need hiking boots, they’ve got an especially extensive collection).

If in doubt, you could also consult Te Papa Atawhai, the Department of Conservation, for its comprehensive gear lists, which cover everything from day hikes to our many Great Walks.

Details

visitruapehu.com

Madeleine Crutchley travelled to Ruapehu courtesy of Visit Ruapehu.