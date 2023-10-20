As you venture into the outdoors this summer, be mindful of the "leave no trace" principles to maintain a healthy environment. Photo / Tamzin Henderson

The summer holidays continue to call and the beckon of the outdoors grows louder (or is that just the cicadas?). Travellers are beginning to pull seasonally appropriate gear – including togs, beach chairs, hiking boots and surfboards – out of dusty storage spots.

However, before leaping out of the front door, keen adventurers should stop to consider how they’ll ensure a smooth and conscientious traipse through the outdoors. Luckily, there are seven “leave no trace” principles, recognised internationally, for guiding locals and unfamiliar visitors on their ventures. These tips will ensure that a much-anticipated trip is both enjoyable and environmentally responsible.

Plan ahead and prepare

Though much of the work to preserve the environment happens when you’ve ventured into the outdoors, adequate preparation before the trip can make a huge difference. Checking the relevant resources, such as DoC announcements, local news and travel guides will allow you to move through the environment more informed and better resourced.

Consider the relevant gear you’ll need for your trip too – what are the essentials for your tramping pack, beach bag or road trip supplies that will reduce waste and other impacts during your time outside?

Travel and camp on durable ground

If you’re looking to traverse over the natural landscape, take note of the terrain before stepping (or setting up camp). This might mean avoiding coastal dunes, staying put on established bush tracks and carefully surveying an area before setting down supplies and gear.

Dispose of waste properly

As you’re packing your bags, consider what items and supplies will produce waste, and bring along the appropriate containers to handle them. You’ll need something to handle organic waste (food) and something to handle material leftovers (plastic, cardboard etc.). Leaving rubbish behind produces harm for the environment, from plant life to creatures, and the other visitors enjoying the space.

Leave what you find

It might be tempting to take a souvenir of your time outdoors, to remember the feeling of your holiday – but there are other ways to capture that feeling. Leaving objects as they are will help to preserve culturally and environmentally significant objects in their natural state.

Minimise the effects of fire

If you intend to create a fire of any kind during your outdoor trip, you need to first check the local regulations and conditions. These can change according to the time of year and the location, so every time you enter a new site, you need to check the corresponding rules and regulations. You might want to consider outdoor stoves or heaters that don’t use gas flames – electric stoves can be a reliable option for those who need them.

Respect wildlife and farm animals

When you venture into the outdoors, you’re entering the home of many treasured New Zealand animals. By collecting your rubbish, keeping your distance and prioritising their comfort, you’ll be lowering your impacts for their wellbeing.

Be considerate of others

Travellers and locals alike will be flocking to the outdoors this summer. The space is one to be shared. Consider how your behaviour might impact others and ensure you’re kind and helpful when your paths cross – enjoy the pleasure of outdoor adventures together.