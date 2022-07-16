Vibrant Edinburgh, with the city's iconic castle glowing red in the background. Photo / Getty Images

From cabaret acts to comedy shows and everything in between, Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the home of all things cool and quirky. Designed as an event for gigs that don't quite fit into the Edinburgh International Festival schedule, the Fringe fest has been going strong for more than 70 years. Whether you go to be entertained, enlightened or to simply soak up the vibe, it's a time for the Scottish capital to show off its edgy side. This year's event is from August 5-29, here's what to expect if you're planning a trip.

Larger-than-life cabaret

From feather-fanned burlesque shows to magic tricks with a twist, there's plenty to keep you entertained in the cabaret and variety category. This year's lineup includes high production drag act, Blazin Hot Summer, risque acrobatics troupe, Sweatshop, and musical comedy ride Cab-arette Showtour, where audience members are picked up in kitted-out taxi for a madcap whirl around town, prosecco included.

Theatre is one of the key drawcards of the festival. Photo / Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Showstopping theatre

The Festival Fringe has had a history of hard-hitting theatre productions, and this year's event is no different. 52 Souls is an improv performace about death, involving a deck of cards and plenty of audience participation, while 27 Lost Years is an unflinching online show about the impacts of compulsive hoarding. The After Dinner Joke is a play about good intentions spiralling into chaos, and All By Myself follows a vlogger during the apocalypse, when nobody cares about the internet.

Family-friendly fun

Although some of the performers push the envelope, there's also plenty on offer for younger festival-goers. Ever seen a square bubble? Amazing Bubble Man, a long-running festival favourite for all ages, combines science and magic to create mesmerising bubble tricks. The Adventures of Sleepyhead follows a charming clown who promises better dreams or your money back, while the Underground Vaults Tour looks at the spooky stories of the city's underground tunnels.

Each year, there are plenty of kids' shows to entertain younger festival fans. Photo / Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Edinburgh sights

Away from the famous festival, visitors shouldn't miss exploring Edinburgh Castle. Perched on a dormant volcano overlooking the city, it's home to some of the country's most important artefacts, including the Honours of Scotland and the Stone of Destiny. Families should also check out the World of Illusions, which includes five floors of interactive exhibits, as well as the chance to see a 169-year-old camera obscura in action. Edinburgh Dungeon explores the city's dark side, while the Scotch Whisky Experience is the perfect introduction to the country's favourite tipple.

See edfringe.com and visitscotland.com for more.