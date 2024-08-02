Address: 45 Forest Rd, Edinburgh

singaporecoffeehouse.co.uk

Lannan Bakery: exceptional pastries

To start your day with a touch of indulgence, head to Lannan Bakery. Renowned for its exceptional pastries, this bakery is a local favourite. The freshly baked goods are so popular that it’s advisable to arrive early to avoid the queues and ensure you don’t miss out (pastries tend to sell out as early as 10am). From buttery croissants to exquisite tarts, each item is a vision of care and precision, making for a perfect breakfast or mid-morning treat.

Address: 8 Roseneath St, Edinburgh

instagram.com/lannanbakery

Mosque Kitchen: inexpensive curry

For those seeking hearty, flavourful and inexpensive meals, Mosque Kitchen is an unmissable spot. Famous for its curries, this venue offers a range of delicious, home-style dishes that cater to both meat lovers and vegetarians. The no-frills dining experience focuses purely on the food, which is rich in spices and generous in portion sizes. Perfect for a quick, satisfying meal amid a busy day of festival activities and with capacity for 150 people, you won’t have to wait too long for a table.

Address: 31 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

mosquekitchen.com

Chef Dan Ashmore of fine-dining sustainable Edinburgh restaurant ASKR. Photo / Michelle Bhatia

ASKR: an ethical splurge in Leith

When you’re ready to splurge on a memorable dining experience, ASKR in Leith offers not just exceptional food but also a commendable ethos. Chef Dan Ashmore and his team have created a menu dedicated to sustainability, using local and seasonal ingredients. The food is innovative in a way that still nods to Scottish cuisine and locally foraged ingredients are incorporated into both the food menu – and the drinks (we particularly loved the gorse-infused gin and pineapple daiquiri and the elderflower champagne). On the tasting menu, everything has been touched by flame or coals (ASKR is an old Norse word for “ash”), lending a delicious smoky or grilled trace, whether that be a flame-kissed melt-in-the-mouth oyster or a moreish fluffy cooked-to-order flatbread with a smoky aubergine dip. An experience not to be missed and in one of Edinburgh’s “coolest’ neighbourhoods.

Address: 55 Bernard St, Leith, Edinburgh

askr.co.uk

Leith is one of Edinburgh’s “coolest’ neighbourhoods. Photo / Forever Edinburgh

Chez Jules: great value and cute ambience

For a charming dining experience that won’t break the bank, Chez Jules is the perfect choice. This French bistro is celebrated for its cosy ambience and excellent-value set menus. These feature classic French dishes, all prepared with fresh ingredients and served in a warm, welcoming setting. It’s an ideal spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner, providing a serene escape from the festival’s hustle and bustle.

Address: 109 Hanover St, Edinburgh

chezjulesbistro.com

The Last Drop: traditional Scottish fare

For those wanting to experience traditional Scottish fare, The Last Drop in the historic Grassmarket area is a must-visit. This pub is famous for its classic dishes such as haggis, neeps and tatties, and hearty steak and ale pies. The authentic atmosphere, complete with historical anecdotes (its name derives from the square outside, which was once Edinburgh’s hanging grounds), provides a fascinating backdrop for enjoying Scotland’s culinary heritage.

Address: 74-78 Grassmarket, Edinburgh

nicholsonspubs.co.uk/restaurants/scotlandandnorthernireland/thelastdropgrassmarketedinburgh#

The Last Drop in the historic Grassmarket area is a must-visit. Photo / Getty Images

Checklist

EDINBURGH, UK

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Edinburgh with one stopover with Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air NZ (on a codeshare basis with United).

DETAILS

visitscotland.com