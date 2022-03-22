March 23 2022 From 11.59pm on Monday 4 April, vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used. The Government will not require mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them.

Travel around New Zealand is getting even easier as new rules around vaccine passes and gathering limits are announced.

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced several changes the traffic light framework, vaccine passes and mandate settings that will make many venues and events easier to access.

Here's what they may mean for your domestic travel plans:

What are the changes?

The traffic light system will stay but with alterations.

From March 25, several changes to the traffic light system will take place.

At the red setting, mask use will stay in place but indoor gathering limits will be increased and the limit on outdoor gathering will be removed.

For travel, this means many restaurants and other hospitality venues will be able to operate at capacity. Large indoor and outdoor events will also be able to safely take place.

At the orange setting, face masks will be required in many indoor settings but there will be no indoor or outdoor capacity limits.

Further information on specific rules for each traffic light is expected to come soon.

Vaccine passes will no longer be mandatory.

From 11.59 pm Monday, April 4, vaccine passes will no longer be required to be used.

However, it's important to note that, similar to some destinations overseas, events and transport operators still have the right to require a vaccine pass.

You don't have to scan in

From this weekend, scanning QR codes or contact tracing will no longer be required when travelling around the city or country. Although the PM said that travellers should not uninstall the tracing app, and that it could be reintroduced at short notice should new variants of concern emerge.

Will the rules change again soon?

While no one can say for certain, Ardern said the next steps had been "designed keeping in mind that Covid was here to stay".

However, some rules related to contact tracing and vaccine passes could be reviewed if future variants needed it.

Does this affect international travel at all?

Since today's announcement was focused on rules for those in New Zealand, this will mean certain activities are more available and accessible for visitors but change little for those planning international travel.