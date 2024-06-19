What it’s like to sail on Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne

Cunard has been operating since 1839 and has built 249 ships over 185 years. Photo / Cunard

If finger sandwiches and scones delivered directly to your sun lounger sounds like your kind of cruise, Cunard’s newest, most luxurious ship, Queen Anne, is the epitome of refinement, writes Jo Kessel

Not many cruise ships sell jewellery worn by royalty, but it is on the world’s most elegant British cruise line, Cunard. I’m sailing on their new Queen Anne, the fourth to join its fleet, when I spot a ring similar to Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring. It’s designed by royal jeweller Garrard and the sales assistant slips it on my finger. It looks fabulous.

“Just give me your room key and it’s yours!” she smiles.

Unfortunately, the ring’s a whopping $34k and I reluctantly remove it - though not before I’ve tried on its matching necklace and tiara.

When shipping magnate Sir Samuel Cunard operated his first transatlantic voyage from the UK to the US in 1839 he couldn’t have imagined that 185 years and 249 ships later, his cruise line would still be sailing. Famed for their elegant, sophisticated vessels, all Cunard’s ships are named after British monarchs, including Queen Anne’s three elder sisters: Elizabeth, Victoria and Queen Mary 2.

Queen Anne is the fourth ship in Cunard’s fleet, joining her sisters Elizabeth, Victoria, and Queen Mary 2. Photo / Jo Kessel

It’s not just Cunard’s ship names thatare regal; so too is the on-board experience. The bars sparkle, the wood gleams and the 3000-passenger, 14-deck Queen Anne has an atrium so grand that its sweeping staircases hark back to the golden age of cruising. As for the ship’s drawing room, library and ballroom, they’re all fit for a palace, ditto my cabin. It’s called a Princess Suite and its red and gold décor, marble bathroom and luxuriously soft bath robes lend it a royal feel.

Guests staying in Princess and Queens’ suites have access to their own exclusive restaurants called ‘Grills’ as well as their own sun terrace. And it’s here they’re privy to a special teatime treat. Cunard’s famed for its traditional afternoon tea served in the ballroom by white-gloved waiters, but if you’re on that sun terrace and don’t want to budge, they’ll deliver sandwiches and scones direct to your lounger.

Sail on Queen Anne and enjoy luxury cabins, gourmet meals, and unique on-board entertainment. Photo / Cunard

Mine is a historic British Isles voyage during which Queen Anne has an official naming ceremony in Liverpool. Afterwards, we set sail for Ireland and the ship is abuzz with activity. You can take lessons in fencing and archery, learn to waltz or cha-cha and there’s lots of live music and dancing. There’s even a Masquerade Ball, though be careful coming down those grandiose stairs in a mask. I tripped, unable to see my feet.

Guests are an international bunch– including many antipodeans – who enjoy dressing up. But it’s not all about fancy balls. There are also discos, DJs and an exciting new, immersive cabaret venue called Bright Lights Society. Its burlesque shows are brilliant fun.

The luxurious cabins include Princess Suites with marble bathrooms and royal décor. Photo / Cunard

The $1 billion Queen Anne is a destination in itself and some guests never leave the ship, but I’m keen to explore southern Ireland. A ship excursion takes me to Blarney Castle, set in glorious grounds and home to the infamous Stone, said to grant the gift of eloquence if you kiss it. You have to queue a while for that smooch – holidaymakers line up in their hundreds – but it’s hard to resist. A long stroll and Irish coffee later I return to the colourful port of Cobh where Queen Anne is docked. The final 123 passengers to board the Titanic alighted here and at the end of the town is a moving Memorial Garden which tells the story of the 49 who perished.

Back on board it’s time for some R&R. The ship has three pools (one’s thermal) as well as a Himalayan salt sauna, which relaxes limbs to a whole new level. For some proper royal pampering, however, the hot salt stone massage is a must. It’s so unbelievably healing that I go in with backache and leave pain-free.

The ship boasts three pools, including a thermal pool and a Himalayan salt sauna. Photo / Cunard

There’s just one problem … I overeat. Some of it is healthy (like salads from the new Wellness Café) and some of it is naughty: think sponge puddings from the ship’s Golden Lion pub. And some of it is downright decadent. If you pre-order from the a la carte menu in the Princess Grill they’ll even cook your meal tableside. The roast duck à l’orange is sensational, with lashings of Cointreau.

I try burning calories by doing Zumba classes, but alas it’s my credit card which gets the bigger workout, with lots of upmarket British brands in the boutiques. There’s Atkinsons perfume (they’ve been creating fragrances since 1799), Launer handbags (favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth) as well as Chapel Down sparkling wine. Who knew Brits made bubbles? It’s actually pretty good; light with hints of apple. Top tip: check the Daily Planner’s shopping section for scheduled free tastings.

Guests can participate in activities like fencing, archery, pickleball, and ballroom dancing. Photo / Cunard

On the last night, a piece of costume jewellery catches my eye. It’s more diamante than diamonds, but once on it gives the impression of being the real deal and I buy it. No matter that it’s not quite Princess Di’s engagement ring, it still looks and feels fit for a Princess … just like Cunard’s Queen Anne.

Dining at Aji Wa on the Queen Anne. Photo / Cunard

DETAILS

Queen Anne is currently sailing round-trip Southampton, UK cruises to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Canary Islands and Norwegian Fjords from $1,154.59pp. Visit: cunard.com