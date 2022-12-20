Cruising Qatar aboard the MSC World Europa. Video / Adele Thurlow

Adele Thurlow luxuriates aboard the new and revolutionary MSC World Europa

Floating along a lustrous boutique-lined promenade beneath crystal chandeliers and computer-generated silhouettes of whales gliding silently above could easily be a scene from a futuristic remake of Alice in Wonderland. So could whisking down a mirror-polished 11-storey spiral slide winged by towering LED light pillars with a view out to ancient-style Arabic buildings painted the colour of marshmallows. You’d be excused for thinking you were dreaming.

But it’s no fairy tale – it’s the ultramodern MSC World Europa, where every inch of the ship’s design is somewhat surreal. The family-owned cruise ship company is adept at raising the bar each time it launches a new addition to its fleet and the 333m-long megaship it christened in a spectacular launch in Doha, Qatar, in November is no exception.

The ship’s luxe European interior is largely the inspiration of its Italian owners, particularly Rafaela Aponte, the wife of MSC founder Gianluigi Aponte. Her timelessly elegant style is juxtaposed with a generous dash of grand ambition and is evident throughout the ship’s 40,000sq m of public space. Pale marble, brushed brass, Scandinavian timber, and plush soft furnishings in muted velvets, cream boucle and vintage tobacco leather sit alongside glass floors, mirror-faceted facades, lush foliage walls, imposing artworks, a MSC-signature Swarovski staircase and – of course – the aforementioned 11-deck high sleek architectural spiral slide and the life-sized whales projected via a 330m2 LED dome ceiling. The result is innovative and exquisite.

Space for all

With 22 decks, 33 restaurants and bars, seven pools, 13 hot pools and accommodating almost 6800 passengers, it’s far beyond being described as a floating hotel – it’s a modern metropolis in its own right.

Don’t be deterred by the megaship capacity; there is space for everyone and every yearning. Sip a cup of English Breakfast in the ship’s serene and airy Raj Polo Tea House, which could easily have been plucked from a Raffles hotel. Or savour a pint at the dark and cool English pub replete with Chesterfield-style sofas, oak tables and featuring its own onboard microbrewery created by Italy’s numero uno craft beer guru, Teo Musso. There’s also a gin bar with 70 craft gins and gin-blending classes, plus a coffee emporium with espresso made with beans from France, Italy, Turkey and Morocco adorned with extraordinary latte art.

Among the speciality restaurants, there’s the Chef’s Garden Kitchen led by Swedish-born Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt. The dining area is flanked by an open kitchen, glass-encased floor-to-ceiling hydroponic gardens and champagne-gold wall-mounted herb planters.

Also fringed with greenery is the ship’s Botanic Garden Pool, a tranquil rainforest-like indoor area with a retractable glass roof, oversized day beds, hanging loungers and a tropical pool bar. Two more of the ship’s seven pools can be found in the chic “Zen district”, an adults-only zone at the aft of the ship linked by a glass walkway with a bird’s-eye view to the outdoor promenade far below.

The Botanic Garden pool onboard new luxury cruise ship MSC World Europa. Photo / Supplied

Cabin to Club

To satisfy all budgets, MSC World Europa has 19 different cabin categories, 65 per cent of which have balconies. The ship’s cutting-edge Y-shaped aft allows even more passengers to enjoy a balcony view, with cabins in this promenade-facing area perfectly positioned for people-watching and hearing squeals of delight (and fright) from the spiral slide.

Along the external lengths of the ship are conventional balcony cabins, suites with private hot tubs, plus a new open-air alternative with some cabins featuring a floor-to-ceiling window which slides downwards to become a glass balustrade to let the warm Middle Eastern or Mediterranean breeze waft indoors.

For the ultimate in palatial surroundings and first-class service, the MSC Yacht Club is an exclusive ship-within-a-ship enclave at the front of the vessel. On MSC World Europa, yacht club guests are indulged with a multitude of special privileges, including 24-hour butler service, a two-storey sundeck with seclusive pools and shady cabanas, a private club lounge with unlimited complimentary drinks and gourmet canapes, plus a fine-dining restaurant away from the masses.

The Yacht Club’s 152 suites include extra home comforts, such as walk-in wardrobes, imperial bathtubs, separate bedrooms and living areas, and private spa pools on extra-large balconies. The pinnacles of the Yacht Club accommodation are two palatial “Owner’s Suites” and a “Royal Suite” featuring 150sq m of opulent styling which, until the team’s quarter final defeat against France, was housing some of the top-tier English football WAGs during the Fifa World Cup.

One of the bathrooms in the owner's suite on board MSC World Europa, a new luxury cruise ship, currently docked in Doha, Qatar. Photo / Supplied

At your service

With a crew who are said to speak a minimum of three languages each and sport smiles that glow all day and night, there’s never a moment where you’re bereft of service. From the breakfast buffet waiter who’ll suggest a freshly squeezed juice to accompany your hot, fluffy omelette and flat white, to the ever-smiling room attendant who cheerily greets guests, while magically leaving cabins neatly serviced and minibars restocked. And in the MSC Aurea Spa, softly-spoken and skilful staff listen to guests’ requirements (like treating swollen long-haul legs) before suggesting a tailored plan from the array of massage styles and therapeutic offerings: a Finnish sauna, a Mediterranean bath, Japanese hot stone beds, a German Kneipp walk (through hot and cold knee-deep pools), and a snow room. Puffy ankles are simply no match for the lap of luxury.

CHECKLIST

QATAR

GETTING THERE

Qatar Airways operates daily flights from Auckland to Doha, Qatar via Australia. qatarairways.com

DETAILS

MSC World Europa is spending her inaugural season in the Persian Gulf visiting Doha, the UAE ports of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island; and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. From April 2023, she’ll relocate to the Mediterranean for the European summer. msccruises.co.nz