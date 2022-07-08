Auckland Airport has launched a mobility valet service to ease disabled access during construction of the public transport hub. Video / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport has launched a mobility valet service to ease disabled access during construction of the public transport hub. Video / Auckland Airport

The boarders are open and one by one, airlines around the world are cruising over to New Zealand and taking Kiwis back to beloved destinations.

Most recently, United Airlines has announced plans to resume non-stop flights form Auckland to San Francisco in October.

The route was launched in 2016 but was paused in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

From October 1 the airline will run three return flights per week before increasing to a daily service by October 28.

Airlines who have resumed North America Routes

United isn't the only airline America-bound Kiwis will be able to choose from.

Air Tahiti Nui began running Auckland-Papeete flights on May 5 but will now connect on to Los Angeles.

Fiji Airways, which resumed daily flights from Auckland to Nadi in mid-April, will now take Kiwis to Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On July 4, Hawaiian Airlines started an Auckland-Honolulu service that will run three times a week

In October, American Airlines will resume their service from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth in Texas. November will also see their Los Angeles service resume, along with Air Canada's Auckland-Vancouver route.

What does this mean for travellers?

Okay, so more airlines are coming over to our corner of the world, but what does this mean for travellers?

Victoria Courtney, the General Manager Product at Flight Centre said it was exciting as it provides additional flight options and more direct routes to destinations.

Additionally, it could be better for those on a budget.

"Increased availability will most likely result in more competitive airfares," she said.

This may not result in the 'cheap' airfares we had in 2019 but will certainly be more reasonably priced.

High demand, rising labour costs, recruitment challenges and fuel prices have all contributed to more expensive tickets for airlines around the globe.

However, when it came to airline schedules for New Zealand, Courtney said the industry was doing its best to recover.

"The entire travel industry - from airlines to hotels - are busy recruiting and upscaling as quickly as possible to meet high demand," she said.

"This, unfortunately, can't happen overnight but it's certainly looking like we will return to a sort of 'normal' come 2023."

Airlines already running in New Zealand

Aircalin to Noumena and Air Tahiti Nui returned in May. Cathay Pacific restarted flights to Hong Kong in June, while Emirates currently runs an Auckland Dubai route with a stop in Kuala Lumpur.

Fiji Airways flies daily from Auckland, three times a week from Christchurch and once a week from Wellington,

Air New Zealand continues to build its international network and currently flies to dozens of destinations such as Singapore, Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco, Tonga and several Australian cities.