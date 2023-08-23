Popular adventure tourism activities aren't necessarily covered by travel insurance. Photo / 123RF

A major insurance company is warning Kiwis to closely read their travel insurance policies, which do not always cover popular holiday activities.

If you’re planning to ski, scuba dive, white water raft or rock climb on your next holiday, you had better be careful: these activities, and many others, aren’t necessarily covered by travel insurance.

This means that, if you have a nasty accident and rack up a hefty medical bill, you’re on your own when it comes to paying it off.

Allianz Partners New Zealand chief executive Kevin Blyth says travel insurance offers protection while on holiday but people should know exactly what is and isn’t covered.

“Kiwis should be aware it is not an all-encompassing safeguard or an excuse to act recklessly,” he said, singling out those planning adventure experiences.

“There are certainly ways to get your adrenaline rush while still being covered by your travel insurance,” Blyth said, but if you have a particular activity in mind, it pays to see whether it requires additional insurance.

Skiing on the slopes is typically covered but not if you venture off-piste and scuba diving or water sports is often okay, if you or your instructor is fully licensed and you stick to a certain depth.

As a result, Blyth urges people to read their policy, especially the exclusions, carefully and make sure they fully understand it before taking a trip.

“If in doubt, you can call your travel insurance provider to ask them before you embark on your adventure,” he said.

According to Blythe, it was “far better” to be prepared and know your policy before “finding out about exclusions the hard way”.

Unfortunately, many travellers have learned the hard way about exclusions on popular holiday activities. In Bali, riding around on a moped is considered a quintessential experience as well as the fastest and cheapest way to get around.

However, as an Australian man realised in July, after an accident racked up $400,000 in medical bills, riding a moped was not covered by his travel insurance.

Read More: Bali traveller hit with $400000 medical bill after moped accident

To be covered, the traveller needed to purchase an insurance add-on, which would have cost around $7.

Common travel insurance exclusions

Skiing and/or snowboarding outside of ski resort boundaries

Any activity in remote areas except as part of an organised tour group

Diving underwater using an artificial breathing apparatus unless you hold open water diving licence recognised in New Zealand or dive with an instructor licensed for these activities

Ocean yachting 25 nautical miles or more from the mainland

White water rafting, white water kayaking or black water rafting in grade 5 or more rivers

Flying hang or tow gliding, microlite flying, parachuting, skydiving

Mountain and rock climbing

Rodeo activities

Hunting

Extreme versions of any sport

Exploring caves

Professional sport