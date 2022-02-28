Welsh street attempts to climb back into record books after Dunedin overruling

We travel to Wales with Kiwi surveyor Toby Stoff as he tries to reinstate Dunedin's record for world's steepest street. After the Guinness World Records stripped Baldwin Street of the title earlier this year, he has travelled 19000km to overturn the result.

We travel to Wales with Kiwi surveyor Toby Stoff as he tries to reinstate Dunedin's record for world's steepest street. After the Guinness World Records stripped Baldwin Street of the title earlier this year, he has travelled 19000km to overturn the result.

An uphill battle for recognition in the record books continues, after a street in North Wales was stripped of its title as world's steepest by Dunedin's Baldwin Street.

Harlech aims to hold the 'World's Steepest Street Race' at the end of March, on the road leading past Harlech Castle.

"Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech shot to fame when it 'stole' the title of 'World's Steepest Street' from Baldwin Street in New Zealand," say event organisers Camu I'r Copa 'Always Aim High'.

Although this title was repealed and returned to Dunedin by Guinness in 2020, the organisers say - to their knowledge - there aren't any races up Baldwin Street.

This gives them the green light for the record-breaking race.

Around 400 runners are signed up to take part in the hill climb. The course which begins at the foot of the castle covers 6.2 kilometres of trail - including the controversial 37.45 per cent inside bend, upon which their 2019 record bid hinged.

While there still seems to be some confusion as to which street is steeper, with Welsh Athletics and the UK running calendar describing it as a chance to run up the 'World's Steepest Street', the organisers say it is all a bit of fun.

"The battle from the previous holders in New Zealand to take the title back has captured imaginations worldwide and people have flocked to Harlech to walk, cycle or even roll down the street," they said.

Ffordd Pen Llech was briefly recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's steepest in 2019. The two towns have been linked by a friendly rivalry ever since.

In November 2019 Dunedin surveyor Toby Stoff convinced Guinness' to overturn the decision, after travelling to Wales to measure the street himself.

"I hope everybody got a chuckle out of it but we've proven we're the steepest by a long way," he said. "You don't need a theodolite to work that out."

A spokesperson for Dunedin NZ said that this time they might have been pipped to the post. Since the demise of the Jaffa Race and the Baldwin Street Gut Buster, events were thin on the ground in Dunedin. Harlech can claim the Steepest Street Race, if not the steepest street.

The charity race sets off on 27 March with proceeds going towards local causes including Harlech Triathlon Club and Snowdonia Mountain Rescue.