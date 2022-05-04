'We try to look after them as best we can': Luggage handler's kind deed for dog. Dogs 123RF

A baggage handler whose kind deed was spotted by boarding passengers has been rewarded with holiday and flights.

The employee of Virgin Australia was filmed soothing a worried dog being transported at Perth airport.

The TikTok clip, which has been viewed over 3.3 million times, shows the airport worker Chad Williams reassuring Cooper the dog which was being loaded into the cargo hold of a waiting jet.

The incident was captured by the dog's owner, TV reporter Jacqui Felgate, who praised the handler online, tagging in his employer.

"Thanks for calming him," she wrote. "He's not the biggest fan of flying so seeing you take the time to calm him was really heartwarming.

It's a video that won the hearts of travellers around the world, capturing the unguarded moment of compassion for the anxious canine.

"I am putting my pup on a plane back to the 'States from the UK in two days and this just made me cry!" wrote one viewer.

Some went as far as to name the handler "Australian of the year."

In a response video Williams said he had been overwhelmed by the attention.

"It's pretty loud out here and they're probably scared, they don't really know where they're going or what's happening so [we] try to look after them as best we can," he says in the clip.

"I was just reassuring him and asking him if he was ready to board really, just like the passengers get asked up at the gate. I said Coopy mate, you'll be fine, hope you have a safe flight. We'll see you on the other side."

After learning of the ground crew member's selfless deed, the Airline decided to reward Williams.

The airline's CEO Jane Hrdlicka travelled to WA to thank him in person.

"We're just really proud of you," she said, during the meeting which was shared via the airline's social media. She offered him paid leave and business-class flights anywhere on the Virgin network.

"I know you've been getting lots of offers from amazing women around the world," teased Hrdlicka, giving him a spare ticket. "Ladies form an orderly, queue!"

Williams said he was "blown away" by the reaction. As keen snowboarder he was already planning a trip to Queenstown. He said that he would sit on the seats until the end of the year, when the airline returns to New Zealand.

As to who would be coming with him on the trip he says that he's had plenty of volunteers.

"There's a few women who've slid into my DMs volunteering themselves for the spare ticket," he told Traveller.com.