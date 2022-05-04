SpiceJet passengers bounced 'like ball' in terror turbulence

An Indian Civil Aviation investigation is underway after turbulence injured 17 people on the SpiceJet 737-800. Photo / Getty Images

An Indian Civil Aviation investigation is underway after turbulence injured 17 people on the SpiceJet 737-800. Photo / Getty Images

At least seventeen people were injured after their passenger jet flew into severe turbulence on route to Durgapur from Mumbai airport.

The SpiceJet 737 was carrying around 200 passengers for the Sunday night service local time when the plane began to bounce erratically. For a reason currently under investigation, the plane's auto-pilot was not engaged.

The twenty minute approach into Durgapur was described by one passenger as the "worst moments of my life."

Passenger Amit Baul, who received injuries during the flight, told the BBC and NDTV that passengers had little warning.

"There was nothing out of the ordinary during the flight: the plane was packed to capacity," he said.

What began as minor turbulence got progressively worse on approach to Durgapur. Describing it as "going up and down like a rubber ball" at one point the plane seemed to fall hundreds of metres.

Unbelted passengers were thrown from their seats and debris was thrown around the cabin. Many passengers were visibly injured.

"It was complete mayhem. The food waste from the galley was flying out - leftovers and beverage cups and cans choked the isles."

The plane arrived shaken but on schedule at 7.15pm. According to Baul there were no doctors or medical assistance to meet them. The first ambulance took an hour to arrive, he said.

NDTV reported that 14 passengers and three crew had to be treated for injury.

Taking himself to the nearest hospital to treat wounds to his foot, Baul recognised many passengers from the plane, including the woman sat in front of him. She was being treated for injuries to her stomach and shoulder.

India's civil aviation regulator ordered an investigation into the incident.A preliminary statement said the "auto-pilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft".

Indian Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said the investigation was being treated with utmost seriousness.