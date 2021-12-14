Virgin Airlines passengers to quarantine over Christmas after positive case found

Australian passengers on two Virgin Airline flights will be forced to quarantine through Christmas after a positive case was identified. Photo / Getty Images

Passengers aboard two Virgin Australia flights will be in quarantine this Christmas and they have one infectious passenger to thank.

Hours after Queensland's border with New South Wales was dropped, two planes were declared high-risk exposure sites by Queensland health authorities.

The infectious person flew on Virgin Australia flight VA1105 from Newcastle to Brisbane before taking connecting flight VA375 to Townsville.

All passengers on both flights are now considered close contacts and must isolate for 14 days in Queensland.

As a result, Christmas will be spent in quarantine for these Australians.

Those who were in Brisbane Airport's domestic departures terminal on Monday, December 13 between 12.15 pm and 2.05 pm are also considered casual contacts.

Authorities believe the case is linked to a Newcastle nightclub cluster.

Argyle House nightclub has become the epicentre of an outbreak with possible links to omicron. After a positive case who attended a 'super spreader' Sydney Harbour boat party breached isolation on December 8 and attended the club, almost one-third of fellow patrons have tested positive for covid according to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

'What we do know is that out of the 650 to 680 people, there are now more than 200 patrons positive who have COVID-19,' he said.

Despite this, health authorities have faced criticism over their "sledgehammer" approach to the Virgin Airlines case.

Infectious diseases expert Robert Booy said the decision to quarantine all passengers for 14 days was an extreme measure that "doesn't make sense".

"I think it's an overreaction. Once again taking the sledgehammer to crush an ant," Professor Booy said on Today.

According to the professor, an isolation period of five to seven days would be more "practical and sensible" as symptoms would surface within a week.

These passengers aren't the only ones who may celebrate the most wonderful time of the year inside a quarantine facility.

Several passengers on four flights to Brisbane from Melbourne and Sydney will also have to isolate through Christmas after a positive case was identified.

Fortunately for other Aussies, a snap lockdown has been ruled out.