Emirates Vegan Burger, served in Emirates lounges. Photo / Emirates

It seems many travellers are entering 2024 with a “new year, new me” ethos - especially when it comes to their diets.

As global interest peaks in Veganuary - an initiative that highlights the benefits of a vegan diet - Emirates has revealed a surge of 40 per cent in customers opting for plant-based meals while taking to the skies.

To meet this demand in 2024, Emirates will introduce an array of fresh vegan dishes onboard and in lounges later this year, adding even more delicious meals to its ‘vegan vault’ of more than 300 curated plant-based recipes.

So, is veganism the future of air travel? Or will plant-based plummet as January comes to a close? Emirates reveals the top travel trends when it comes to veggie-inspired meals being devoured at 40,000 feet.

How many people are going veggie?

Offering scrumptious plant-based food since the ‘90s, Emirates is no stranger to serving mid-flight munchies with a veggie twist. However, recent statistics show this lifestyle choice is reaching new heights and is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Last year, Emirates increased its already-large offering of vegan meals by 180 recipes across 140 destinations.

Now, with 300 plant-based dishes for global travellers to choose from, it seems a travel trend is emerging on menus - and is here to stay.

With more than 450,000 vegan meals being served onboard last year, an increase from 280,000 in 2022, it seems the shirking off of animal products is prevalent in air travel and its menus are shedding a spotlight on the dietary preference.

Emirates Raspberry Tonka Mousse served in Business Class. Photo / Emirates

Who is opting for plant-based?

Vegan meal consumption has increased 40 per cent year on year in line with passenger volumes, however in some regions consumption has exceeded passenger volume growth.

The Middle East had a significant additional increase of 34 per cent, while Africa had an additional 4 per cent increase and Southeast Asia had an additional 5 per cent increase.

The biggest increase in consumption of vegan meals occurred in Economy class and significant increases were noted specifically on Emirates routes to China, Japan and the Philippines.

What’s more, many Emirates cabin crew are also embracing a plant-based lifestyle, as the airline introduced vegan meals for its workers in 2018.

Emirates vegan grilled kebab served in Business Class. Photo / Emirates

What’s on the menu?

In Economy class, Emirates fliers can enjoy moreish dishes such as chickpea crepe stuffed with carrot, peppers, mushroom and tomato concasse, and can also tuck into a textured pumpkin frittata, a tofu tikka masala or a hearty chickpea kale stew with parsley pilaf rice and baby spinach.

Scrumptious vegan desserts in Economy include a coconut mousse with mango compote, moist banana cake with chocolate crumble and a luscious chocolate pudding with cocoa soil.

In Business class, a range of divine and inventive vegan dishes are offered, such as roasted cauliflower with ancient grains, caramelised pear and lovage pesto or a warming ragout of Asian tofu and shitake mushroom with glass noodles. Customers who save room for dessert can treat themselves to a tropical coconut pineapple cake or a chocolate cheesecake with a dark chocolate cigar and strawberry compote.

In First class, fliers get to feast on vegan delicacies such as creamy polenta cake with thyme mushroom ragout and sautéed spinach drizzled in a rich root vegetable jus. Decadent desserts balance contrasting flavours and can be seen in the tartness of rhubarb tempered with strawberry charlotte, Chantilly cream and raspberry tuille, or a tempting warm chocolate fondant, dashed with salted caramel sauce and whipped cashew cream.

What’s on the horizon?

Later in 2024, Emirates will be introducing an array of new vegan main courses, snacks such as fruit muffins and vegan pizza, and a selection of delectable desserts which will see travellers dig into chocolate pecan cakes, pistachio raspberries and raspberry tonka cakes.











