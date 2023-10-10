Auckland to Doha flight with Qatar: Is Business Class worth it?

We compare Qatar Airways' Business Class and Economy Class on the Auckland-Doha route.

Sarah Pollok compares two cabin classes on the popular Auckland-Doha route, flying with Qatar.

Ah, Auckland to Doha. The route is a popular first leg for the many (many) Kiwis who jet off to the UK or Europe for a holiday each year.

Clocking in at around 17 hours, it’s a gruelling start to any holiday; one that can feel even tougher when confined to a space that makes a public toilet cubical seem spacious.

So, the question is, is it worth it to spring for Business Class? I attempt to answer that by flying Economy from Auckland to Doha and Business Class for the return on Qatar’s Airbus A350-1000.

Getting on Board

If you’re travelling with a lot of baggage, Business Class is a clear winner, with double the luggage allowance. Passengers can bring two pieces of carry-on (with a 15kg limit in total) and 40kg of checked luggage, while Economy passengers can bring one 7kg carry-on bag and 25kg of checked luggage.

Unfortunately, my Business Class ticket was confirmed at the gate in Doha so I missed out on the exclusive check-in lines and complimentary lounge access (Strata Lounge in Auckland Airport, or Al Mourjan Business Lounge in Doha).

Personally, lounge access for a first flight isn’t a major advantage as I’ll typically have eaten and showered before going to the airport. But between flights, when you’ve got a long layover followed by a long-haul flight, it’s a blessing.

Business Class usually involves priority boarding but for some reason, Qatar chose to board Business Class passengers last for our flight from Doha to Auckland.

The Seats

Buckle in because wherever you are on this route, you’re gonna be for 16-17 long hours.

In Economy, this was a standard 43cm-wide seat that reclined 31-32 degrees (a pitch that always feels 10 degrees off what I’d need to sleep) in a sardine set of 3-3-3. All in all, there’s not that much to say. The seat was clean, the screen worked (although a glitchy headphone jack meant the earphones had to be in an awkward half-in position) and the tray table was great at holding trays.

Qatar Airways' Economy Class seats aren't exactly spacious but they do the job for travellers wanting to jet around the world without paying too much. Photo / Supplied

Qatar Airways Business Class (and specifically its Qsuite set-up) has won several international awards and it’s no surprise why. The 46 suites are set up in a 1-2-1 configuration, with 53cm-wide seats that convert into 2m-long beds.

That’s before mentioning the side seat which doubles as a storage box and minibar, generous 17-inch television screen, cushy noise cancelling headphones, luxe amenity kit and complimentary pyjamas; all of which can be enjoyed in solitude after sliding your privacy door shut.

Qatar's Qsuite layout. Photo / Qatar Airways

Read More: Should you fly Economy or Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines?

Dining Experience

In Economy, you’re served when it’s time to be served and there is no fancy menu. However, if you are organised, there’s a way to choose from dozens of different meal options that extend far beyond the typical chicken or beef offered on board. How? By requesting a special meal.

As a vegan/vegetarian, I’m familiar with this process but was extremely impressed to see just how many options Qatar offered from non-vegetarian Hindu and kosher to diabetic or fruit-only. Having recently spoken to a travel writer who swore she stopped getting jetlag after replacing airlines’ high sodium/fat meals with her plant-based snacks, I decided to get the raw vegetarian meal as a laugh.

I’ll admit, it was pretty uninspired fare (entirely my choosing) but sure enough, I experienced zero jetlag or digestive troubles; a first for me.

Something about proper plates and cutlery makes any meal feel far fancier.

Skip to the Business Class flight home and I’m thrown into a world of decadence, on demand. Similar to Emirates, Qatar’s Business Class has a “Dine on Demand” service that allows you to order anything from the menu, at any time (it just takes around 30 minutes).

A new feature to me, the flight attendant was amused at my astonishment. “Wait, could I get the breakfast chia pudding, like, now?” I asked, at 7.30pm. “Of course!” he replied. I was in heaven. Meals were a multi-course affair, plated on ceramic dinnerware with steel cutlery and linen tablecloths, which does wonders for making it feel like a “real” meal.

From the abundant bread baskets and fake candles at dinner to the prompt service and food quality, I couldn’t fault a thing, it was all delicious and great to see some lighter plant-based options on the menu too.

Quality of Sleep

This deserves its own section because, quite frankly, on a 17-hour flight, I’m looking for some good shut-eye, whether I’m embarking on a big holiday or returning to work. It’s safe to say, of the hour I was pretzeled between the window and the passenger beside me in Economy, I was unconscious for maybe 15 minutes and none of them were restful. I’m not bitter about this fact and acknowledge some talented souls can sleep sitting dead upright, but I am not one of them.

Business Class, however. Well, you’re lying flat with a duvet, pillows and a fresh set of pyjamas. Close your eyes and it’s pretty easy to imagine that you’re in one of those trendy pod hotels. Was it the best sleep I ever had? No (shout-out to the toddler who screamed for 14 of the 16 hours) but it was infinitely more comfortable on my back and neck.

Read More: Is Business Class worth the bother with Emirates?

The Verdict

My Business Class ticket was approximately triple the price of my Economy Class one but the benefits were tenfold. That being said, airfares are eye-wateringly expensive these days and when you’re heading to an exciting destination, I find it easier to put up with a slightly more basic set-up.

So, a split journey (Economy one way, Business the other) felt like an excellent compromise. Even better, it allows you to shop up a storm during your travels and make the most of the extra luggage allowance on the way back.

Details

Fares for Auckland-Doha return with Qatar Airways*:

Economy Class: starting from NZ$4188

Business Class: starting from NZ$13,251

*Indicative prices are determined by supply and demand, as well as other factors, which results in dynamic pricing and special fares in certain classes on occasion. Find up-to-date prices at qatarairways.com.