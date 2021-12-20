US man banned from airline after wearing red thong as face mask on flight

Adam Jenne, from Cape Coral, Florida, attempted to board a flight using a red thong as a face mask in protest against America's mask mandates. Photo / NBC2 News

When face masks and fabric face coverings became a hot commodity nearly impossible to buy in 2020, many took to fashioning their own material masks.

However, some homemade solutions are better than others and one American United Airlines passenger's attempt had him banned from the carrier.

Adam Jenne, from Cape Coral, Florida, attempted to board a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington DC wearing a red thong as a facemask.

In an interview with NBC 2, Jenne said the act was in protest of the country's mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask on public transport.

Jeene sadi the mask requirement on planes was "nonsense'.

"Covid doesn't know that we're at cruising altitude. It's stupid. The whole thing is theatre," he said.

Wednesday wasn't the first time Jenne had donned the unusual (and terribly ineffective) face covering on a plane.

"Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew," he told the national news outlet.

"Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational."

When contacted for comment, United Airlines chose to focus on the work of the airline crew, who stopped Jenne before the plane departed.

"The customer clearly wasn't in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to take-off, avoiding any potential disruptions [in] the air," a spokesperson said.

ITT chairman Steve Freudmann said it was "not fair" to burden the crew with enforcing the mandate.

Getting booted off flights doesn't seem to deter Jenne, who said he planned to try again on Thursday with another airline.

"Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humour," he said.

Cabin crew union Travel and Tourism (ITT) has advocated for passengers being fined or put on a 'no-fly' list for resisting the mask mandate.