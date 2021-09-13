US airports increase fines as President Biden wades in on bad passenger behaviour

America's Transportation Security Administration announces new penalties for those refusing to wear a mask. Photo/Andriy Popov, Getty Images

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to increase civil penalties for those who breach the federal mask mandate.

Currently, the mandate requires individuals to wear a face-covering in airports, on planes and other public transport such as trains and buses.

From 10 September, those who refuse could face a fine of US$ 500-$1,000, with repeat offenders being charged up to US$ 3,000.

This likely comes as no surprise to those who have witnessed the aggressive resistance passenger expressed to wearing face masks. With many videos circulating online of passengers yelling, cussing or attacking aircraft crew and passengers when demanded to wear a mask.

Of the 4,180 unruly passenger citations reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, 75% were issued to those refusing to wear a mask.

President Biden also weighed in on the issue during a speech last Thursday. "If you break the rules, be prepared to pay. And by the way — show some respect!"

Biden going on to describe videos of passengers assaulting flight crew as 'wrong' and 'ugly.'

The mask mandate is planned to be in place till 18 January 2022. However, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said it would be continued 'as long as necessary'.

In New Zealand, the enforcement of mask-wearing is described as "light touch" by the Government, who endeavour to engage, encourage, and educate before resorting to fines.

However, those who refuse to mask up on public transport could face a $300 infringement tice or fine up to $1,000 imposed by the courts.