The young boy was captured performing handstands and other acrobatics during the long-haul flight. Photo / Facebook

Unruly schoolkids ran rampant during a long-haul flight, while teachers and flight crew stood by and did nothing.

A picture of the flight shows a teenage boy doing a handstand in the aisle of a packed Malaysia Airlines plane, which was flying from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur.

A passenger on the flight shared the photo to Facebook along with the caption: “I don’t think I will ever complain again after this”.

However, fellow passenger Danielle Little, who took the photo, said the group of school kids were “actually really good”.

“To be honest the kid did maybe four handstands and a phenomenally difficult press-up in the aisle,” Little told Daily Mail Australia.

If anything, Little said the other passengers on board were the feral ones.

Facebook users were quick to judge the teachers and flight staff for not disciplining the boy.

“Where the f are the teachers?” wrote one user.

“[If I was] a fellow passenger I’d be shutting that down immediately,” another added.

“If they were in uniform or clothing that identified the school I’d be writing an email to the school to let them know,” claimed one user.

Others took a more lighthearted approach to the boy’s antics.

“It’s not as if he ruined the flying experience,” wrote one user.

“Turbulence must have been extreme,” joked another.

“I am impressed by his fitness though,” one person replied.

Malaysian Airlines passengers flying from Kuala Lumpur to New Zealand also faced disruption last week, when flights were cancelled without adequate communication.

The flight was cancelled on January 27 and some customers showed up to the airport daily to try to receive more information. It was not until February 1 that the airline recommenced flights to New Zealand.

“We wish to update you that we have just received approval to operate additional flights between February 1st and 2nd 2023 to facilitate your immediate transfer into and out of Auckland,” the airline told customers.

The Herald has contacted Malaysia Airlines for comment on the flight.