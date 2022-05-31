Arts minister Lord Parkinson said the Department for Transport had been working alongside the travel and aviation industry. Photo / Roger Harris, Pexels

A UK minister claims the travel industry had months to prepare for the half-term spike in travel but unions say it is not that simple.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson said the Department for Transport had been working alongside the travel and aviation industry to ensure they had enough resources to cover the half-term and Jubilee weekends when travel would peak.

"We have been on a long pathway back to recovery so that people can enjoy this moment and [companies] should be making sure that people are able to get away on holiday and enjoy it fully," he told Sky News.

Lord Parkinson said there were "lots of opinionated people in the aviation industry," referencing airline bosses who had been blaming the government for staff shortages.

Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Bristol and Dublin airports have all been affected by flight delays, cancellations and massive queues.

However, Lord Parkinson said they had urged those in the industry, for many months, to ensure they had enough staff.

"We have been working with people across the sector to make sure that they are preparing for the reopening of the economy and of travel after the pandemic abated," he said.

Customers at major airports like Gatwick and Stansted have been vocal on social media, sharing stories of cancelled and delayed flights and massive queues.

Gatwick Airport claimed they were busy but not chaotic.

"The airport is operating normally but will be busy today with over 780 flights and 110,000 passengers," said a spokesperson. "We continue to advise passengers to arrive at the airport as soon as check-in opens for their flight. Typically, this is 3 hours for long-haul and 2-2 ½ for short-haul."

Despite the government urging the industry to restaff for months, staff shortages have still been an issue. However, according to GMB union's national secretary Andy Prendergast, said approach ignored the reality.

"Airport workers need training, and they need security clearance. They cannot be recruited overnight," he told Sky News.



"With better wages and better use of furlough, the industry would not be struggling for staff."

Murray said it was "fairly obvious" air travel would rebound after restrictions were lifted and the government should have provided 'sector-specific' packages to help aviation.