Thousands of guests rave about the hotel, describing it as 'magical'. Photo / Supplied

If only the best will do when it comes to accommodation, you better book a trip to Costa Rica.

According to Tripadvisor's annual 'Travellers Choice Awards' for hotels, that is where you'll find the world's most loved hotel, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Manuel Antonio.

Set amongst 13 hectares of rainforest, on a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the hotel hosts guests in a collection of private bungalows, villas and suites with plunge pools, hot tubs, ocean views and in-room spa treatments.

Kick back and relax on the private beach. Photo / Supplied

The average of its 4,727 reviews on TripAdvisor is 5.0 Excellent, which is the highest score you can receive on the platform.

During the day, visitors can hang out in one of the four outdoor pools or the private beach, rent a kayak and try their yoga classes.

In second place was the Brazilian Hotel Colline de France. As the name suggests, this hotel is inspired by opulent French villas, with 34 suites decked out with hand-cared furniture, gold decor, Egyptian cotton linens and an entire wellness centre.

Hotel Colline de France in Brazil was ranked the world's 2nd best hotel. Photo / Supplied

The world's best rated hotels

1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas: Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

2. Hotel Colline de France: Gramado, Brazil

3. Ikos Aria: Kefalos, Kos island, Greece

4. Romance Istanbul Hotel: Istanbul, Turkey

5. THE OMNIA: Zermatt, Switzerland

6. Kayakapi Premium Caves: Cappadocia; Urgup, Turkey

7. Six Senses Laamu: Olhuveli Island, Maldives

8. Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort: Hopkins, Belize

9. Padma Resort Ubud: Payangan, Indonesia

10. BLESS Hotel Madrid: Madrid, Spain

New Zealand did not make the top 10 hotels overall but did well in the smaller categories.

Marahau's Abel Tasman Lodge ranked 10th worldwide in the Top Small Hotels list, while Wairua Lodge - Rainforest River Retreat took 16th place in the B&B category.

Wairua Lodge - Rainforest River Retreat delivers on its name, situated right next to the water. Photo / Supplied

The title of the world's most romantic hotel was claimed by Hotel Valle D'Incanto in Gramado, Brazil.

Unsurprisingly from the name, Alpino Baby Family Hotel in Andalo, Italy was rated the best family-friendly place to stay.

How are the winners chosen?

The rankings for Tripadvisor's Best Awards are determined based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings made on the Tripadvisor website from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.