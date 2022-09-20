Google flight hack revealed for extra legroom. Video / Zachary Burrabel via TikTok

A traveller has revealed how to book a seat with the most legroom, for free.

Travel blogger Zachary Abel shared advice for getting the most spacious seat by using a free tool on Google.

In a video, shared to his TikTok and Instagram account, the self proclaimed travel expert explained how travellers can compare legroom on different flights by using the Google Flights website.

"Here's a Google Flight hack you may not know about," Abel said in the video, which has been viewed almost 700,000 times on TikTok.

"Let's say you want to go from LA to New York from November the 12th to the 16th.

"You see JetBlue, United and Delta are all the same price and it's a really great deal. So what's the best option? Enter: Leg Rooms for Google Flights."

Legrooms for Google Flights is a tool that can be added to a Chrome web browser.

The extension will show how much legroom you will get, in centimetres. Photo / Google

Abel goes on to explain how Legrooms for Google Flights, an extension that can be downloaded for Chrome web browsers, works.

"Look what it does – same flights – it tells you how much legroom you're going to have. "

The tool will also tell travellers what business class seats can extend to lie flat, and which ones do not.

Sustainably-conscious fliers can also use Google Flights to compare the CO2 emissions for different flights.

More than 200 people commented on the video. Many said it was a helpful piece of advice they would use for future travels.

"Best hack year to date," wrote one person.

"This is the best thing I've seen on the internet today. From a tall, frequent flyer … thank you!" another said.

One traveller suggested people also use the website SeatGuru.

"It literally tells you what seats to avoid on flights, tells you what seats have missing windows on particular aircraft, and they tell you which seats have reduced legroom and reduced recline," they wrote.