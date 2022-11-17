Travel trends you can expect to see in 2023

We may not have a crystal ball to tell us what to expect in the year ahead, but Expedia does have the next best thing: data. Video / NZ Herald

We may not have a crystal ball to tell us what to expect in the year ahead, but Expedia does have the next best thing: data. Video / NZ Herald

We may not have a crystal ball to tell us what to expect in the year ahead (although, it would have been handy in 2019), but Expedia does have the next best thing: data.

In an attempt to work out what travellers want, the travel platform asked 24,000 people from 17 countries about trips they had planned within the next 36 months, as well as pulling data from Expedia and Bookabach.

The conclusion? Travellers don’t just want to do something new, but something totally different to what they’ve ever done before. Instead of typical trips to well-known spots, Expedia Brands president Jon Gieselman said people are branching out, whether that means embarking on a bucket-list safari in Africa, attending a music festival in London or simply renting a big bach with friends.

Travellers want to give typical holidays a fun twist, according to a new Expedia study. Photo / NZME

Set-Jetters

Travelling to a destination featured in a TV series or movie is already influencing travel decisions and will continue to be a key motivator, according to the study.

One in five (20 per cent) of Kiwis said films and television shows have had a larger influence on their travel plans in the past year, while 21 per cent said they have booked a trip somewhere after seeing it on the silver screen.

Of these featured destinations, Hawaii was the most popular, followed by New York City, Paris then Italy.

Missed the bandwagon? Check out White Lotus and Jumanji for a Hollywood version of Hawaii, while New York City has recently served as the backdrop for Only Murders in the Building, the Sex And The City reboot and West Side Story.

The first season of 'The White Lotus' was shot at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii. Photo / Supplied

Culture Capitals

After lockdowns and social distancing, it’s no surprise to hear that interest in the ‘great outdoors’ surged over the past two years as people sought out Great Walks, national parks and off-grid retreats. And though we’ll always love our eco-lodges and wi-fi-free hikes, Expedia’s report found people are getting hungry for bright lights, big cities and busy events.

“What we’re seeing now is the surge in demand for trips to culture capitals and outdoor destinations beyond the beaches and mountains,” said Gieselman. When asked about upcoming travel plans, culture-rich cities were high on the list, as well as iconic events like Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland, WorldPride in Sydney or the cherry blossom season in Tokyo.

After years of outdoor-focused travel, people are hungry for big cities and major events. Photo / Supplied

Destinations experiencing fastest lodging demand and interest:

Edinburgh, Scotland

Lisbon, Portugal

Tokyo, Japan

Dublin, Ireland

New York, USA

Sydney, Australia

Dubai, UAE

Montreal, Canada

Homebody holiday-makers

Kiwis love to muck in, so it’s probably no surprise to hear that most (56 per cent) travellers would make meals at their accommodation to cut down on holiday costs. This makes kitchen amenities an important consideration when booking accommodation, the study said, although some features were more favoured than others. Outdoor kitchens were the most demanded feature, followed by air fryers and fancy coffee machines.

Kitchen facilities will be key for travellers looking to save some money while away. Photo / Supplied

People were also willing to forgo houses in the bustling heart of a popular area if they didn’t have what they needed. Almost a third of travellers looking to rent a private holiday house said they would choose a well-equipped house that met the group’s needs over basic accommodation in a popular destination.

For more trends and travel tips for 2023, see the November 29 issue of Herald Travel.