In a furious statement posted to her Instagram page, Samantha Strable, also known as Sam Jones, hit back at the furore surrounding her stunt, suggesting Australians were hypocritical in their treatment of native animals, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had wished her harm and the public backlash that followed her wombat video had put her life in danger.
“Am I a villain? Things, dear reader, are not as they seem,” she wrote.
“Over holding a wombat, thousands threaten my life.
“Let me be clear. These same people ought to understand the reality of Australia today. For the readers that are so angered by my mistaken attempt to help and that I am a hunter – do not be blind to your country.”
“In many articles, it was suggested that I go see a wombat in a zoo instead,” she said.
“Let’s be clear, breeding and keeping wild animals in captivity to be imprisoned in a zoo for our gawking pleasure is a sin far more egregious than holding one for a moment in effort to help.
“While the Prime Minister wishes harm on me for picking up a wombat, I implore you to take a good, hard look at what is currently being done in Australia surrounding the real issues it faces, the lack of power for tens of thousands of Aussies and the treatment of its native wildlife.
“Then, decide for yourself, if I, a person who certainly makes mistakes, am really your villain.”
Strable expressed regret for how she handled the incident and said she was “truly sorry for the distress” she had caused, but emphasised her only intent was to make sure the animals were not in danger.
“When we found the mother and joey on a road, not moving. I was extremely concerned,” she said.