A survey by Southern Cross Travel Insurance found most Kiwis were interested in living abroad for a long stint. Photo / 123rf
Kiwis are more likely than Australians to consider moving abroad to work and live according to a recent study.
Most (75%) Kiwis aged 18-44 years old would consider living and working overseas for three months or longer, compared to 65% of Australians surveyed. Of all Kiwis, almost a third (29%) said they were “definitely” considering moving.
What is new is the record level of migration from those in their 30s and 40s; a time when people are less likely to be leaving for a long backpacking holiday and more likely to be shifting for a new life or better job.
SCTI chief executive officer Jo McCauley told Herald Travel it was important for Kiwis, regardless of age, to understand the difference between going on holiday and living abroad when it comes to healthcare.
“It’s incredibly important to understand that even in countries like Australia and the UK where New Zealanders enjoy reciprocal rights for some healthcare, depending on the length of their stay, they may not be covered for the same things they may access ‘at home’,” she said.
“Under each, certain services may be publicly funded for people covered by the agreements. Those services may be funded to the same extent as for a national of the country they’re visiting or staying in temporarily,” it reads.
“For example, ambulance services in Australia may not be publicly funded, and can be very expensive,” it states. Copies of the reciprocal health agreements for the UK and Australia can be found on the New Zealand legislation website.