What is new is the record level of migration from those in their 30s and 40s; a time when people are less likely to be leaving for a long backpacking holiday and more likely to be shifting for a new life or better job.

SCTI chief executive officer Jo McCauley told Herald Travel it was important for Kiwis, regardless of age, to understand the difference between going on holiday and living abroad when it comes to healthcare.

“It’s incredibly important to understand that even in countries like Australia and the UK where New Zealanders enjoy reciprocal rights for some healthcare, depending on the length of their stay, they may not be covered for the same things they may access ‘at home’,” she said.

SCTI Chief Executive Officer Jo McCauley. Photo / Supplied

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora states New Zealand has reciprocal health agreements with Australia and the UK.

“Under each, certain services may be publicly funded for people covered by the agreements. Those services may be funded to the same extent as for a national of the country they’re visiting or staying in temporarily,” it reads.

However, Kiwis staying long-term in the UK or Australia are instructed to contact the consulate of the country as there are “significant differences” between what publicly funded services you are eligible for.

“For example, ambulance services in Australia may not be publicly funded, and can be very expensive,” it states. Copies of the reciprocal health agreements for the UK and Australia can be found on the New Zealand legislation website.

McCauley says New Zealanders should especially prioritise travel insurance if they want to live and work in the US or Canada, where healthcare is largely private and costs can be “astronomical”.

For those who do take out insurance, SCTI said 80% of Working Overseas policies are taken out by customers aged 18-40 and the most common durations is 11-12 months.

