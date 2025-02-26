This latest search is being done by British firm Ocean Infinity, which has previously been involved.

A family member writes on a message board for passengers, onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 during a 5 Years of Remembrance for Malaysian Airlines MH370 event. Photo / Getty Images

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the contract between his Government and Ocean Infinity was being negotiated, but the firm had proactively deployed ships.

Ship tracking shows Ocean Infinity’s supply ship was about 9000km west of Perth on Sunday.

The Malaysian Government announced in December the search would resume, saying the British firm would search for 18 months and be paid $70m, but only if they found the wreck.

The Australian Government offered funding last year on the 10th anniversary; however, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is not involved in this latest effort.

MH370 was last seen on military radar about 90 minutes after take off, heading west over the strait of Malacca, between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Half an hour after the last radar sighting, the airline announced it had lost contact with the plane.

Pieces of the plane have been found near Tanzania and Mozambique.

Australian authorities searched for almost three years; the final report concluded not delivering answers was “almost inconceivable”.