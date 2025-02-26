- The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has resumed off Australia, led by Ocean Infinity.
The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has resumed off the coast of Australia 11 years after the plane disappeared.
The Malaysian Transport Minister confirmed on Tuesday a private firm was again searching for the plane, with the new search area about 1500km west of Perth.
MH370 was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. The plane, 227 passengers and 12 crew have never been found. Six Australians and a New Zealander living in Western Australia were on board.
The mammoth initial search covered three millionsq km above the water and more than 120,000 square kilometres under the sea.