Wombat-snatching US influencer was seen holding a wild echidna, causing more backlash. Photo / @samstrays_somewhere
A second video has emerged appearing to show US influencer who was caught on camera snatching a baby wombat away from its mother handling another live Australian animal.
The new clip video was shared on social media last month and appears to show of Samantha Strable, known online as Sam Jones, stroking an echidna’s spiny back and touching its paw before placing it back in the dirt.
“What kind of crazy creature is this?” she can be heard saying. “Well, it’s an echidna, one of only two egg-laying mammal species in the world.”
It is unclear where the footage was filmed. A wire fence can be seen in the background, but not one that would contain an animal as small as an echidna.