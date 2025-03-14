It comes after Anthony Albanese ripped into the controversial influencer, challenging her to “take another animal that can actually fight back”.

In an astonishing rebuke this week, Albanese took aim at the Montana-based woman for her actions.

“I suggest to this so-called influencer maybe she might try some other Australian animals,” he said.

“Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there.

“Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother. See how you go there.”

Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister, condemned the influencer who snatched a baby wombat. Photo / Getty Images

Strable sparked fury in Australia after being filmed chasing a baby wombat to the side of a road at night before picking it up and posing for a photo.

Some online communities called for Strable to be deported for her behaviour.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke earlier confirmed his department was working through the conditions of Strable’s current visa to determine whether immigration laws had been breached.

“Either way, given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I’ll be surprised if she even bothers,” he said.

“I can’t wait for Australia to see the back of this individual. I don’t expect she will return.”

In the video, posted to Strable’s Instagram account, she can be seen scooping up the baby as its distressed mother gives chase.

Strable removed the wombat from its distressed mother who chased after her. Photo / @samstrays_somewhere

An Australian man is heard laughing in the background.

Strable then holds the baby wombat up as it makes screeching noises.

“Okay, Mamma is right there and she is pi**ed,” Strable says, before returning the baby to the side of the road.

The location of the since-deleted video is not clear.

The Wombat Protection Society of Australia has decried Strable’s actions.

“We are expressing shock and concern over the actions of a tourist who mishandled a wombat joey in an apparent snatch for ‘social media likes’,” the charity group said.

“The individual appeared to have no understanding of wombat behaviour or the severe stress caused by human interference and separation from its mother.

“She then placed the vulnerable baby back onto a country road – potentially putting it at risk of becoming roadkill.

“There is no clear evidence that the joey was successfully reunited with its mother.

“A baby of this size is highly dependent on its mother and prolonged separation could have fatal consequences.

“Additionally, without proper training in wildlife handling, the tourist not only risked injuring the joey but also putting herself in danger.”