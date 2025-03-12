An American hunting influencer has copped severe criticism while in Australia after she took a distressed baby wombat from its mother for a photo. Photo / @samstrays_somewhere
There have been calls for a hunting influencer to be deported after footage went viral of her taking a baby wombat away from its mother for a photo
An American hunting influencer has sparked intense backlash after posting footage of herself capturing a wild baby wombat on the side of the road in Australia, removing it from its distressed mother for a photo.
It was posted by Sam Jones who has been previously referred to as Samantha Strable in a hunting publication and goes by the username @samstrays_somewhere on Instagram.
She claims to be a “wildlife biologist and environmental scientist”, and shared the disturbing video in a Reel that she’s since deleted amid the controversy.
The footage shows Jones catching the wombat on the side of the road during the night, while an Australian man films and hysterically laughs.
All Australian animals are protected under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
The Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (Wires) has confirmed that actions which harm wildlife are illegal.
Penalties for animal cruelty offences vary by Australian state, with fines reaching as high as A$235,600 ($259,836) for individuals and A$250,000 ($275,688) for corporations, with potential imprisonment of up to seven years.
Wires wildlife vet Dr Tania Bishop told news.com.au that the wombat in the video is an at-foot joey, likely around 8 months old, and completely dependent on its mother.
“It would be with the mum at all times, relying on her for protection,” she said.
Not only would it be distressing to be removed from its mother at such a young, dependent age, but the manner in which Jones picked it up from the front of its body could have caused the joey serious injury.
“When she’s running, it’s not supported underneath, and wombats are incredibly solid, especially in their back end, so there’s every chance she could have fractured the upper humerus, or the top of the arms, or caused damage to the shoulders.
“You can see the joey swinging, but it’s also hissing and crying out, which is a sign of extreme distress,” she continued.
“You can also see the extreme distress the mother is in, chasing her across the road.”
She also points out that Jones put the mother in harm’s way as well - allowing it to potentially be hit by a car.
“This is just an extremely unacceptable way to treat our wildlife, which is already under incredible pressure right now,” she noted.
Wombats are under threat from various factors, including habitat loss from cyclones and fires, disease, road kill, and climate change.
Aussies call for deportation
When asked why she thinks some people believe this behaviour is acceptable, Bishop said it’s important to remember that this woman is a hunter and may have little regard for the welfare and life of an animal.
“But I would be very doubtful that many Australians watching that video would consider it acceptable at all,” she added.
And she’s spot on.
The backlash has been rapid, with online communities swiftly condemning her behaviour.
“It’s not just the entitlement, it’s the disrespect,” wrote one user on the r/australia subreddit after the video was re-shared there.
“That her first instinct isn’t one of awe and gratitude to see this animal in the wild, but to rush in and greedily exploit the moment for personal gain - regardless of the trauma it inflicts on anything and anyone else - speaks volumes about her character. Absolutely shameful.”
Others pointed out that she claims to be a “wildlife biologist” and “should have known better”.
However, before she deleted the video, she addressed the backlash in the Instagram comments, writing: “For everyone that’s worried and unhappy, the baby was carefully held for ONE minute in total and then released back to mum. They wandered back off into the bush together completely unharmed.
“I didn’t think I would be able to catch it in the first place, and took an opportunity to appreciate a really incredible animal up close.
“I don’t ever capture wildlife that will be harmed by my doing so.”
‘Take a photo’
Bishop wants to remind people that while Australian wildlife is incredible, they should be appreciated by simply taking a photo - “but you don’t have to pick them up”.
“They’re already under stress, we don’t need to do anything more to put them in danger,” she said.
“We need to enjoy them while we still can in the wild.”