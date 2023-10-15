The kangaroo had a tight grip on the dog. Photo / Mildura Martial Arts

The kangaroo had a tight grip on the dog. Photo / Mildura Martial Arts

Straya. Where men are men and kangaroos are bloody terrifying.

Once again, an Australian has gone viral for fighting with a muscled marsupial and once again, it was to save his dog.

The latest round of man v roo was shared on TikTok over the weekend and quickly went viral.

The clip was uploaded by Victoria’s Mildura Martial Arts school and soon racked up millions of views.

It shows the man approaching the kangaroo, which appears to have a firm grip on his terrified dog.

Poor pooch. Photo / Mildura Martial Arts

“I’m going to punch your f***ing head in,” the man tells the kangaroo, which presumably does not speak Australian English.

“Let my dog go.”

Then the dog’s owner acts to save his best friend, appearing to strike out at the kangaroo.

The response was swift.

Muscles quickly twitch and, in a flash of sinew and claw, the video cuts to black as the phone goes underwater.

Ouch. Photo / Mildura Martial Arts

Muffled sounds of combat are heard before the kangaroo is seen again, seemingly unbothered but without his canine prey.

The man laughs and the camera briefly shows his dog safe on the riverbank.

“Martial arts for everyone even kangaroos,” the caption underneath the video reads, before adding the qualifier: “FYI, BJJ (Brazilians Jiu Jitsu) ineffective in the rover against 7ft tall kangaroos.”

“I’d fight a kangaroo for my dog too,” one person wrote under the video, while another joked that kangaroos are “just deers that have been to prison”.

Warning: Offensive language

The encounter is the latest example of the ongoing feud between dog lovers and kangaroos in the Lucky Country.

In 2018, Daniel Tuohey was left cut and bruised but managed to save his dogs from a rampaging roo and even avoided spilling his beer.

Tuohey’s daughter Bree filmed the incident and told 9News that, although the family can laugh about it now, they were shaken by it at the time.

“I was just hoping that it didn’t go any further than what it did, I was a bit shocked, it was very scary, I’m not sure what I would have done if it had have kept going,” she said.



