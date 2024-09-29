Travelling over the school holidays? Here’s what you need to know

MetService has forecast fresh snow and bluebird conditions in the South Island, with snowfall and cold temperatures overnight to be followed by “nice clear skies and dry weather”.

MetService meteorologist John Law warned of a frosty start in central parts of the North and South Island on Saturday, with Canterbury and Taumaranui looking “particularly chilly”, however travellers across the motu should enjoy some “pretty good weather” over the weekend.

He said temperatures were forecast to recover next week, with both Masterton and Whanganui pushing the low 20s.

Two ferries out of commission

On the seas, travel between the North and South Islands has been hampered by multiple ferries out of action.

Bluebridge’s Connemara remains detained in Wellington harbour after it blacked out leaving the capital last Thursday, while the Interislander’s Kaitiaki is still en route to New Zealand after more than 50,000 hours of maintenance work at a dry dock in Singapore.

The Kaitiaki is due to resume sailings on October 9, bringing the Interislander fleet back up to three. Currently there is no date for the Connemara to be back in service.

KiwiRail said capacity is always tight during the school holidays and recommended customers book in advance.

Air New Zealand said it had added an extra 25,000 seats across its domestic flights to cope with school holiday demand. Photo / Michael Craig

Friday and Monday are busy days for flying

For those travelling by plane, Jetstar said its busiest day for domestic and transtasman flights would be on Monday, with more than 9000 passengers booked to fly.

While Air New Zealand said it had more than 34,000 people in the sky on Friday.

The national airline carrier said it had added an extra 25,000 seats across its domestic flights to cope with school holiday demand and said the capital was a particular hot spot this weekend with the World Of Wearable Arts and All Blacks game.

Take care as drivers take to the roads

NZ Transport Agency urged drivers to expect more vehicles on the road over the holidays and to take extra care while driving.

The agency also warned the sold out match on Saturday night will mean busier roads in and out of the city.

It announced on Friday that night closures will begin on the Remutaka Hill road linking Wairarapa and Wellington next week due to a major slip.

Night closures are also due to begin on State Highway 1 in southern Waikato between Piarere and Tīrau.

In other parts of the North Island works are underway on State Highway 2 north of Napier and Dannevirke, and drivers in the South Island should expect delays travelling between the West Coast and Canterbury on State Highway 73.

