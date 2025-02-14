The same number of Kiwis travelled the 12 months to November 2024 compared to 2023 but people were taking, on average, fewer trips, the study found. Domestic trips dropped from 2.44 to 2.33 while international slid from 1.74 to 1.62.

This trend is expected to continue in 2025.

Kiwis are taking fewer trips than previous years. Photo / 123rf

Why are Kiwis travelling less?

There are many reasons people are taking fewer trips but one is more common for older parents. The report found almost two in three (67%) of parents aged 45 and older spend less on travel than they’d like as they want to help their children or grandchildren buy a house.

On the other side of the generational divide, however, things are the opposite. More than half of Kiwis aged 18 to 44 years said buying a house was “out of reach” so they spend more on travel and other experiences so they can still live their “best life”.

“Young people have always wanted to travel, but it appears that many are prioritising adventure and experience in the short term,” the report stated.

Holiday plans for 2025

As for the trips Kiwis do plan to take, the report found Kiwis loved a good beach holiday to relax and unwind. Almost half (45%) said they planned this style of trip, followed by a scenic road trip (39%) and an “authentic travel experience” (27%).

One type of trip Kiwis aren’t taking is remote working holidays. Coined “workcations”, the trip style boomed in popularity during and briefly after the pandemic lockdowns when people capitalised on companies’ work-from-home policies. Now, it’s the least popular trip style according to the report, making up 4% of all trips in 2024.

Climate change also sparks travel concerns

The study also found nearly three in four (75%) Kiwis felt climate change made weather patterns unpredictable and natural disasters more likely on holiday, resulting in valuing insurance more.

The concern is founded according to SCTI which said 1425 customers had holidays affected by the Auckland Anniversary floods, 722 were disrupted by Cyclone Gabrielle and 24 were impacted by severe winter storms in the US.