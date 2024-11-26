Officials in LA confirmed that Ryan Kobayashi, who was 58, has since been found dead in a carpark near the airport.

“He died of a broken heart,” says Larie Pidgeon, his former sister-in-law and Hannah’s aunt.

“We’ve been searching tirelessly,” Pidgeon told People.

“I think it just became so overwhelming for him driving the streets, going to Skid Row and seeing where his daughter could possibly have ended up.”

What we know about Hannah Kobayashi’s disappearance

Family were immediately concerned for Hannah’s welfare after she failed to board a flight from LA to New York to visit her aunt.

After they reached out to Hannah asking whether she got to New York safely, her friends began receiving bizarre text messages from her phone.

Messages to friends from her phone said she “got hacked”, and explained she couldn’t get to New York because she was “stripped of my identity” and couldn’t fly.

Hannah Kobayashi was last confirmed to have been at LAX Airport on Monday, November 11.

When asked by her friend how she got from Maui to Los Angeles, a response from Hannah’s phone replied “some weird s*** babe”.

Messages from the missing woman’s phone continued, with one claiming she “can’t go to the po [police]” and that she was tricked into giving away her funds “for someone I thought I loved”.

Messages from her phone then said she has “been on the streets”.

Family indicated the messages sent from her phone were not consistent with how the 30-year-old typically acts or responds.

One of her last messages to family and friends said she experienced a “very intense spiritual awakening”, and intends on reaching New York but will “need some help getting there”.

She then apologised for her “craziness” and claimed she was “definitely intercepted”.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI are now involved.

It is not known where Hannah is.