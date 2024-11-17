Surveillance footage confirms she arrived in Los Angeles but didn’t board her connecting flight.

Her friend received another series of strange text messages after expressing concern.

Messages from Kobayashi’s phone said she “got hacked”, was “stripped of my identity” and couldn’t fly.

When asked by her friend how she got from Maui to Los Angeles, a response from Kobayashi’s phone replied “some weird s**t babe”.

Messages from the missing woman’s phone continued, with one claiming she “can’t go to the po [police]” and that she was tricked into giving away her funds “for someone I thought I loved”.

The messages from her phone then said she has “been on the streets”.

Her phone has been turned off since November 11, with her last pinned location showing she was at Los Angeles Airport.

Her mother told Hawaii News Now: “She texted [the friend] that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something. It was just really weird texts.”

Her mother and sister both claim the texts did not sound like they were written by Kobayashi and have concerns as to whether she was the one who sent the messages. They told media that “this is so unlike Hannah” and said “she’s very responsible”.

They explained she had a hotel room booked and tickets for an event for her arrival in New York.

The family said her communication “started getting fuzzy” after missing her flight.

Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi was embarking on a holiday to New York. She never made it, and alarming text messages have since been sent from her phone.

One of the last messages sent from her phone claimed she got sidetracked on her holiday because of a “very intense spiritual awakening”, a relative told media.

The message continued, claiming she was charging her phone and planned to head to the airport to get to New York despite previously claiming her identity was stripped and couldn’t fly.

“I might need some help getting there, it’s a long story. I’ll keep you posted. I think I still have my hotel room,” Kobayashi’s message read.

She then apologised for her “craziness” and claimed she was “definitely intercepted”.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI are now involved.

All calls to Kobayashi’s phone now go straight to voicemail.

“We will not stop until we find you, you have so many family, you have so many friends who love you so, so, so much … If you’re feeling scared or if you feel alone, you are not. We are with you,” her aunty told KITV.