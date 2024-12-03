A woman has spoken out about the dangers of methanol poisoning after recalling a nightmare holiday in Bali that left her waking up blind in New Zealand, claiming she is only alive today because of the care she received here.
In 2011, Mexican-Canadian playwright Ashley King was living in Byron Bay, Australia, when she decided to spend 35 days holidaying in Bali.
Speaking to the Australian current affairs TV programme The Project, the 32-year-old detailed the “terrifying” ordeal after she went out on her last night to a bar in Kuta, south Bali, and ordered a mixed vodka drink.
King, who now resides in Calgary, Canada, shared her story more than a decade after the incident took place in light of six tourists recently dying in the party town of Vang Vieng in Laos after unknowingly drinking alcoholic drinks containing methanol.