“Looking back now, I don’t know why I did this, but I’m really thankful I did. I put my drink down on the table and said ‘we’re going,' and dragged him out,” she said.
At this point it had been about five or six hours since their first drink. Harwood said she tried to get her and her partner back to their hotel, but her memory of the incident is patchy.
“[My partner] started acting really weird,” she said.
“He started running off down the beach. He said he was overheating, he kept trying to run into the water. He was also really, really thirsty, he kept trying to find water in the ocean.
“My memory was quite fuzzy because it was kind of going in and out. I remember going into a nearby restaurant and begging them for water before my memory cuts out.”
Harwood managed to get her partner back to the hotel with her, where they then spent the next five hours “extremely unwell”, throwing up repeatedly.
She recovered quicker than her partner. His face swelled up and he was unable to eat or drink for quite some time.
“He stayed very unwell for at least 48 hours after the incident . . . I honestly just think we were extremely lucky to get through that.”
Once they were out the other side of their illnesses, Harwood said she realised they should have sought medical help.
“I think that it’s possible that it was methanol poisoning, I think based on some of the stories that I’ve heard since. Knowing what I know now, I would have gotten us both to a medical centre quickly.”