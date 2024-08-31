Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Inside Tourism New Zealand’s $1.4m crayfish and heated cutlery “star-grazing” campaign

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist and restaurant critic·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Tourism New Zealand invited 50 international tastemakers to a pop-up restaurant under the Canterbury high country stars as part of a $1.4m campaign.

Tourism New Zealand invited 50 international tastemakers to a pop-up restaurant under the Canterbury high country stars as part of a $1.4m campaign.

A “stargrazing” campaign centred on an extravagant crayfish and pāua dinner for 50 overseas influencers at a pop-up outdoor restaurant in Canterbury’s high country has cost Tourism New Zealand approximately $1.4

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news