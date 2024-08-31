The pop-up restaurant at Castle Hill, as seen in daylight.

The menu at Pou-o-Kai (a name gifted by mana whenua Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri) included hāngi lamb and a play on pineapple lumps. At one point, diners were provided with heated cutlery and given hot water bottles to combat the cold.

“I quite literally travelled across the world to New Zealand by myself to experience this meal,” wrote Millie Stephenson, a United Kingdom-based wellness influencer. “The cosy vibes were off the scale. I was stargazing with my hot water bottle on me, listening to the guitar playing . . .”

MasterChef Australia judge and food writer Sofia Levin posted “If a three-Michelin-starred restaurant showcases ‘exceptional cuisine worth a special journey’, how do you classify this magical dinner beneath billions of stars?”

Tourism New Zealand says more than 200 pieces of content have already been published as a result of the campaign that it expects will ultimately deliver the equivalent of $29m worth of advertising value.

De Monchy said the $1.4m estimated spend included agency costs, guest and famil travel, the development and production of the event and content, and talent.

“With this campaign, we’re proving that our cuisine is worthy of a star, or a billion, while showcasing New Zealand’s fantastic dark skies and winter experiences,” said de Monchy.

Consumer research had shown the country’s “dark sky” offering was increasingly important to 70% of potential visitors who would travel here off-peak (March-November). Food, meanwhile, was the number one topic of interest for 85% of potential travellers from top markets.

Some 43 of the stargrazing campaign’s international attendees had gone on to travel throughout New Zealand, said de Monchy, on itineraries that Tourism New Zealand had worked on with local regional tourism organisations.

“In total across all the trips, 21 regions in New Zealand were visited and 240 food and beverage experiences, tourism operators, transport companies and accommodation providers were engaged.”

Add-on activities cited by De Monchy included dining at Mapu (approximately $360 a head for food and matched drinks) and Amisfield ($690 per person for an evening meal with matched vintage wines), and experiencing Wellington on a Plate, Auckland Restaurant Month, Marlborough Tour Company, Seafood Odyssea Cruise and Āmiki Cultural Food Tours.

Chef Ben Bayly at work in the Pou-o-Kai pop-up restaurant created by Tourism New Zealand for 50 international "stargrazing" guests.

The stargrazing campaign had already received media attention in Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. A “hero” video had earned more than 4.9 million impressions and reached almost 2.7 million people.

On Instagram, Bayly, whose Auckland restaurant Ahi was this week named the Cuisine Good Food Award’s Restaurant of the Year, said defining and articulating New Zealand hospitality had never been more important.

“Our unique form of manaakitanga really separates us from the rest of the world and our Kiwi restaurants are at the coal face - ambassadors of our cuisine. We all must dream about what impact New Zealand hospitality can make on the world stage.”

Tourism is New Zealand’s second-largest export earner, generating $11.2 billion in the year to March 2024. Stats NZ figures from earlier this month showed the number of overseas tourists was currently running at 83% of pre-Covid highs in 2019.

Kim Knight is a senior journalist with the New Zealand Herald’s Premium Lifestyle team.



