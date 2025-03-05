Sunrise treks up Mt Batur or Mt Agung are popular in Bali. Photo / 123rf

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sunrise treks up Mt Batur or Mt Agung are popular in Bali. Photo / 123rf

Hiking up Bali’s Mt Agung or Mt Batur are popular tourist bucket-list items, offering challenging trails with spectacular island views. There’s just one catch; unlike the trails in New Zealand, it is illegal for visitors to attempt these climbs without a registered local guide.

A tourist has been deported from Bali after he attempted to hike Mt Agung without a guide and deceived officials about the plan.

The Singaraja Immigration Office put the 41-year-old Norwegian man on a flight to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 20, the Bali Sun reported.

Hendra Setiawan, head of Singaraja Immigration Office, told local media the man, identified only by the initials BG had been deported due to his actions.

“The person concerned will be subject to administrative immigration action in the form of deportation and deterrence.”