BG had entered Indonesia on February 2 and was eligible to stay on a visitor visa until March 3 but the trip was cut short and his visa revoked after he was caught climbing the sacred Mt Agung without a guide on February 15.
“The foreign citizen was secured by the Singaraja Immigration enforcement officers based on a report from the local authorities,” Setiawan said.
“After receiving the report, we immediately sent a team to the location and secured the foreigner concerned for further questioning at the office.”
Hikers can only embark on the trails with a registered local guide but BG reportedly ignored advice from the Mt Agung climbing manager and set off solo.
“BG deceived local officers. He even managed to document the prohibition banner, but still ignored it,” Setiawan added.
Rules created for safety, officials say
Just one month earlier another tourist faced the same consequences for the very same action. On January 22, a German national was also deported from Bali and put on a flight to Kuala Lumpur after authorities found him hiking Mt Agung alone.
The individual also attempted to deceive hiking officers, saying he only wished to visit Pasar Agung Temple.
Last month Bali’s head of the Bali Provincial Forestry and Environment Agency, Made Rentin, said the rules were to keep people safe.
Mt Agung, Mt Batur, Mt Batukaru and Mt Abang are all challenging hikes made especially dangerous during the monsoon season. As a result, it is illegal to hike any of them without a registered local guide.
“Climbers are advised not to climb Mt Agung during extreme weather for safety. If the weather is stable, climbing can be done using the services of experienced local guides who understand the route and environmental conditions,” Retin told the Bali Sun.
Rather than a slap on the wrist or a hefty fine, Bali has taken a hard-line approach to visitors who break the rules and those caught hiking alone are swiftly deported.