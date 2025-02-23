Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

American Airlines flight diverted to Rome after alleged bomb scare

AFP
2 mins to read

This picture taken by the Italian Air Force shows an American Airlines flight being escorted by a Eurofighter following an alleged bomb scare. Photo / AFP

This picture taken by the Italian Air Force shows an American Airlines flight being escorted by a Eurofighter following an alleged bomb scare. Photo / AFP

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday afternoon following an “alleged bomb scare”, an Italian airport spokesman said.

The US-based carrier gave no details on the nature of what it called a “possible security concern” on the flight carrying 199 passengers plus crew that was escorted by two Italian fighter jets before landing.

“The flight landed safely at FCO (Rome) and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Mahesh Kumar, an IT consultant aboard the flight, said the pilot announced the diversion to Rome due to “security reasons” about three hours before landing.

READ MORE: Over-fuelled Air New Zealand plane from Wellington leaves Otago University-bound passengers behind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Everyone was afraid. Everyone was staying quiet and obeying the orders,” the 55-year-old from Texas told AFP.

“They asked us to sit down and not to roam around while the fighter jets were near us,” Kumar said, adding that Italian police escorted passengers for a security screening in the airport when they landed.

The American Airlines jet was travelling from New York to New Delhi when it was forced to divert to Rome.
The American Airlines jet was travelling from New York to New Delhi when it was forced to divert to Rome.

The flight had taken off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday about 8.11pm local time, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It turned around sharply while flying over the Caspian Sea, the website showed.

An American Airlines official said the aircraft landed in Rome due to Indian protocol requirements.

“The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The flight will stay in FCO overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to DEL as soon as possible tomorrow.”

Rome airport operations were not affected by the incident, an Italian airport spokesman said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane had landed safely “after the crew reported a security issue”.

American Airlines, one of the largest US air carriers, is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Its international operations serve more than 60 countries, according to the airline’s website.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news