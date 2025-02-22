Delta Air Lines is offering US$30,000 ($52,246) to each passenger on a regional jet that crashed and flipped upside down in the snow while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Remarkably, all 80 people on board survived the crash on Monday (Tuesday morning NZ time). As of Wednesday morning, one passenger remained in hospital, the airline said. Delta said 21 passengers were taken to hospitals with injuries after the crash.
The payment offered to passengers “has no strings attached” and does not affect their rights, a spokesperson for Delta said in an email on Wednesday evening. The airline declined to comment on how many people had taken up the offer.
Experts credited the aircraft design and the cabin crew’s quick response for the fact there were no deaths on the flight, which was operated by Minneapolis-based regional airline Endeavor Air.