“Our Endeavor crew performed heroically,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. He commended the crew for their professionalism and said safety is “embedded into our system”.

The Bombardier CRJ-900 departed from Minneapolis about 10.30am local time on Monday and attempted to land at Toronto airport around 2:15pm, appearing to clip a wing as it touched down. Video of the crash showed smoke billowing as emergency crews descended on the upturned plane.

Videos shared online showed passengers crawling out of the wreckage. One clip, apparently taken inside the plane, showed seat cushions and debris scattered across the overturned cabin, the Washington Post reported.

Flight attendants walked along what was once the ceiling, shouting for passengers to “drop everything” and evacuate through an emergency exit door.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating, along with the US National Transportation Safety Board.

It comes amid heightened scrutiny of flight safety following a midair collision over the Potomac River last month between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet near Reagan National Airport. That crash killed all 67 people on board both aircraft.

Bastian said Wednesday that flying remains one of the safest forms of transportation.

“We’re a very competitive industry across the US airlines, but there’s one thing we do not compete on, and that’s safety,” he said. “We all work together, and we all learn from each other.”

María Luisa Paúl, Amanda Coletta and Vivian Ho contributed to this report.