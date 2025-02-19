KGUN 9, a local TV news station, said on air that Marana Regional Airport is “an uncontrolled airspace”, indicating there is no tower.

“The air control tower was supposed to come up by the end of last year. Well due to delays, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their new deadline is 2029,” added another KGUN 9 reporter.

Plumes of dark grey smoke can be seen at the airport in images circulating on social media, though it is unclear exactly where the smoke is coming from.

It’s not known how many people may have been inside the planes.

The incident comes as a Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto, injuring 18 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a separate crash at another airport in Arizona resulted in one fatality.

A jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

The FAA said a Learjet 35A owned by Neil veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the airport ramp around 2.45pm on February 10.

More to come