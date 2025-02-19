One person is dead after two planes collided at Arizona’s Marana Airport on Wednesday morning, local time.
The Marana Police Department confirmed that at least one person was killed. In a statement shared on social media, it said that it was currently at the scene “in reference to an aircraft collision”.
“There has been at least 1 confirmed deceased individual. Details are limited at this time,” the post read on the police department’s Facebook page.
According to local police, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.