READ MORE: Explore five unique New York restaurants for an unforgettable food tour

Visas and requirements: I was travelling by myself and my husband assured me more than once that “all you need for the US is an ESTA and that takes about 20 minutes”. You can imagine how stoked I was when he texted me the day before departure and said “um, I just checked the ESTA website and they reckon it can take up to 72 hours. I think you should be sweet though?”. The question mark at the end of his statement said it all really. Fortunately it did take just a few hours, including a false start where I followed a very official-looking Google ad and almost paid an extra $USD100 for the privilege. Watch out for that.

Departure airport experience: Everybody warned me JFK is a nightmare. In fact while, in general, nobody in New York City wants to take off their ear buds and help you, when it came to the airport run everyone I met was playing travel agent. I should leave THREE HOURS MINIMUM to check in and take THESE SPECIFIC TRAINS to get there. As it turns out there would be a different problem to endless security lines: the UN General Assembly was in town and VIPs had gridlocked the airspace. Our plane boarded an hour late, then we sat on the tarmac for two hours waiting for a take-off window. If you thought a Qantas crew member might wander down the aisle and check we were all hydrated/still alive during that time well, you would be wrong.

Seat: I got a single economy seat on sale a few weeks out and it was a steal at $2000 return (the Air NZ equivalent was $3800). Understandably this put me at the very back of the plane, in a middle seat. My discounted seat meant I couldn’t bid for an upgrade. I also wasn’t allowed to check in online on the Auckland leg, though not sure whether this related to the bargain ticket or not.

Crew: I mean, I’m sure they are nice people. But they seemed to be trained to show as little interest in your happiness as possible. You could forgive this on a trip to Wellington, but this flight was 17 hours.

Passengers: The flight was full both ways, with lots of young families in Economy. The guy next to me was en route to Sydney (Auckland is technically a layover on this flight) and part-way through a world circuit of ultra marathons. Sweet, I thought, maybe he’ll give me his free wine.

Food and drink: You may enjoy one drink of alcohol on this flight, but only if you’re brave enough to ask for it. Unlike Air NZ where you can smell the sauvignon blanc being poured from two cabins away, Qantas hides their beer and wine out of sight inside the trolley and doesn’t bring them up unless you do.

After all of those delays in New York I was ready to eat my own hand by the time dinner service rolled through at about 10pm local time. Portions were on the small side but it was good to see them offering healthy options like poke bowls (you know, for the ultra-marathon runners among us).

Entertainment: Perhaps slightly fewer options than our national carrier but as a Packed to the Rafters tragic I enjoyed their Aussie drama section.

Some discounted Qantas tickets may not allow online check-in for certain flights. Photo / 123RF

Arrival airport experience: Returning to New Zealand is like a soothing balm after the stress, sirens and grumpiness of New York, and that applies even to the airport. From the first laid-back staff member you meet you’re reminded of what you love about home. I bought my husband three bottles of duty-free gin to show there were no hard feelings about the ESTA situation but he packed them against the door of the boot and they smashed on the ground when we opened it, so I guess he’s still holding a grudge.

The best bit: The price was great!

The worst bit: They gave me a free toothbrush but it was so cheap that when I began brushing, the bristles all fell out of the brush.

Final verdict: A bare minimum experience at a bare minimum price.

qantas.com/nz/en