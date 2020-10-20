Travel memories from NZ Opera's Semele star Emma Pearson

Rarawa Beach in New Zealand's Far North. Photo / David Kirkland

Emma Pearson shares her memories from a life in travel...

What do you miss most about travel right now?

Travelling to see loved ones in Europe and Australia.

Where was your first overseas trip and what are your strongest memories from it?

London when I was 21. Sitting next to soprano Taryn Fiebig on the plane from Perth, as we were both engaged to sing with the London Symphony Orchestra. As our huge plane lifted into the air, I turned to her and said, "Here we go!" Nearly 20 years later we are still singing, though our opera together this year (Handel's Rinaldo) has been postponed, sadly.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Either camping somewhere off the beaten track in Western Australia or at my grandparents' holiday home in Dawesville. Long days making hide-outs, riding Grandpa's custom-made bikes and sailing (capsizing) our catamaran "Happy Dayz" in the estuary.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Judi Dench's biography made teenage-me determined to see a show at the Old Vic in London one day and Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms. It was easy to imagine his journey as we drove from Switzerland to Northern Italy a lot while my husband lived in Saint Gallen.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Our honeymoon in Taupō with skiing at Tūroa. (Though our skiing was short-lived!)

And the worst?

A 10-day voyage on a tall ship to the Abrolhos Islands. I love tall ships, just not the rolling seas.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

With my son, it's a huge 48-hour process. But on my own: make sure I'm wearing matching socks.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

New York City. I wanted to love it, but it felt a bit reckless.

Emma Pearson stars in NZ Opera's new production of Handel's Semele, at Auckland's Holy Trinity Cathedral from October 29. Photo / Kurt Sneddon

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

On the morning of January 1, 2000 (visiting friends in Sydney), ABC radio played Richard Tognetti's extraordinary arrangement of Icehouse's Great Southern Land. The violin's high-pitched harmony pierced through my sleep. Unforgettable.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Shower.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My son. My privacy.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

New Zealand's Far North.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Plunging into an unknown body of water.

Emma Pearson stars in New Zealand Opera's production of Handel's baroque masterpiece, Semele, at Auckland's Holy Trinity Cathedral, alongside Sol3 Mio's Amitai Pati. October 29 to November 6. Tickets at nzopera.com

