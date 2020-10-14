GO NZ: Seven top Auckland chefs pick most exciting neighbourhoods

56km of it to enjoy: West Auckland's Muriwai Beach. Photo / Todd Eyre, Supplied

Auckland is fortunate to have many unique neighbourhoods across the city bustling with lively eateries, great cafes and scenic strolls. So where do those with the most knowledge about food go to wine and dine in their hood? And where do they go to relax and unwind?

We asked seven Auckland food experts for their top tips for exploring their neighbourhood.

Wynyard Quarter, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Wynyard QuarterPeter Gordon, Homeland

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

Besos Latinos is our local - Mexican spiced deliciousness, great margaritas, really friendly team and the decor and mannequins are great!

Where's the best coffee?

Johnny Wrays - in summer they'll hopefully be open every Saturday morning as the yachties start sailing.

Chef Peter Gordon. Photo / Supplied

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?



Start at the Viaduct Basin bridge looking at the NZ America's Cup yacht base, wander along the waterfront past the challengers, turn left at Silo Park and wander past the Daldy St community gardens, then head to Westhaven Drive and walk along to the Southern end of the Harbour Bridge. Looking back to the city at sunset is magical and the waterfront is gorgeous.

Top spot to read a book:

Silo Park

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?

The Daldy St community gardens let you know what's in season and what to plan for your next dinner.

TitirangiRay McVinnie, professional chef and food writer

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

I like Deco in the old Lopdell House, friendly and relaxed, great arcaded dining room, food is mostly Turkish-inspired, their spicy red lentil soup is a favourite of mine. Service is great and the place reminds me a bit of restaurants in Istanbul.

Where's the best coffee?

Turkish coffee at Deco.

Celebrity chef and food writer Ray McVinnie. Photo / Supplied

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?

Titirangi is hilly so this is factored into any "stroll" but I like simply walking up South Titirangi Rd as many people do, there is almost a passeggiata on warm evenings.



Top spot to read a book:

Pick a nice day and go to any of the small beaches around Titirangi.

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?

Friday night movies (there's always a good one) at Flicks, the small theatre in the Lopdell house complex.

French Bay, Titirangi, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

MuriwaiMichael Van de Elzen, Good From Scratch

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

We travel a little further afield for our favourite places for dinner. The vibe and food offerings at The Hunting Lodge, Tasting Shed and Hallertau are all top notch - you won't go wrong visiting any of these three places.

Chef Michael Van de Elzen. Photo / Babiche Martens

Where's the best coffee?

Again it's a little bit further from the local neighbourhood, but The Food Vault in Huapai serves a mean coffee.



Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?



Easy. Muriwai beach. It's beautiful, and there is 56km of it to enjoy.

Top spot to read a book:

My lifestyle block is the only place I need to read a book. The peace and tranquillity is amazing, and the view is unbeatable.

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?

Can I say the Good from Scratch Cookery School? Seriously, you should come join us for a delicious cooking class with stunning views of the Muriwai area. Otherwise, there is the Te Henga Walking Track - on a fine day, it's incredible. A great track that takes you between the cliffs of Muriwai to Bethells Beach.

BombayTim Williams, Beretta at Bracu

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

My favourite place to eat out is Seddon 64, an intimate and contemporary eatery in Pukekohe. It has inner-city vibes, with casual and welcoming hospitality.

Where's the best coffee?



"Your Local" coffee roasters in Pukekohe have the best coffee in town. They roast in-house and celebrate the community like no other. The best place to get my daily caffeine fix and flick through the Herald.

Chef Tim Williams of Beretta at Bracu. Photo / Supplied

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?

Hunua Ranges are just down the road from me. I take my Black Lab, Bob, for a walk there every evening after work, he loves it.

Top spot to read a book:

Bracu Restaurant is a Mediterranean oasis. With panoramic views of olive trees and never-ending bird song, the Bracu gardens are the perfect place to perch up and read a book, enjoy a coffee or a glass of wine.

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?

Hidden away in Ramarama are the Maketū falls. A great place for a dip on a hot summer's day and Kiwi classic.

Waiheke IslandAndrew Glenn, food writer and co-founder of The Oyster Inn

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

Waiheke is blessed with so many great dining options it's so hard to list. I love Bronwen Laight's fresh, inventive food at Three Seven Two. Down the road the newly opened Ki Māha is making waves. Tantalus, Poderi Crisci, Te Motu, Casita Miro and The Courtyard are my other go tos and all excellent. Plus, of course, Josh Emmett's The Oyster Inn, my "baby" - I co-founded it in 2012.

Auckland chef Andrew Glenn, co-founder of The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Where's the best coffee?

Definitely Island Coffee in Ostend, with a stroll to the Saturday market next door. The Burn family run the coolest and tastiest coffee joint in town and serve up Little Tart Bakery's deliciously calorific offerings.

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?

Onetangi Beach, a beautiful stretch of white flat sand, or the headland from Matiatia that's the same route for Sculpture on the Gulf.

Top spot to read a book:

There's a secret bench at the top of Jacob's Ladder at Onetangi that idyllic. And it's hard to beat the view at my property Lantern House.

A scenic walking trail at Oneroa Bay on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?

I shouldn't really make this public but there are delicious cockles to be foraged at Whakanewha at low tide. It was my guilty pleasure during the lockdown in April.

DevonportCaroline Everitt, Devonport Chocolates

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

Vondels for delightful burgers and delicious handcut chips. It's a lovely spot to sit outside on a summer's evening. Tiny Triumphs for a bevvy – beer or wine, lovely relaxed atmosphere for a drink after work

Where's the best coffee?

Chiasso Coffee – a boutique coffee roastery in Wynyard St. We are lucky to have them over the road from our chocolate kitchen.

North Head and Devonport with Auckland city in the distance. Photo / Supplied

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?

Along the waterfront from Windsor Reserve with the great new playground around to Cheltenham Beach and call into Platter for a coffee. There is a plaque in Windsor Reserve that states "this plaque commemorates absolutely nothing" – would love to know who put it there! Climbing Mt Victoria is hardly a stroll but the views make it worth it.

Caroline Everitt of Devonport Chocolates. Photo / Supplied

Top spot to read a book:

The Devonport Library has nooks and crannies where you can snuggle down with a book and enjoy the view. All along the waterfront are benches to enjoy the comings and goings on the harbour, great for a picnic and a place to read a book

Spill the beans - where's your "insider secret" place to visit?



Cambria Park is a secluded park where the dogs visit at sunset and in the morning. Groups gather for large picnics. Right at the end of Stanley Bay Rd on top of the cliff is the Cyril Bassett VC Lookout – great views up the harbour and a great sunset lookout.

ParnellEd Verner, Pasture

Where do you go for dinner and/or drinks?

I love Japanese food, so I often find myself going to Masu by Nic Watt. They have really lovely quality fish. We usually keep it simple and just get a huge order of sashimi, which they bring out on a massive shell filled with ice and finish it off with some fresh wasabi. It's the closest we can affordably get to Japan-level sashimi in Auckland. I find most cocktails to be too sweet, which is part of the reason we opened my bar Boxer. So to be safe, whenever we go for drinks we venture away from our neighbourhood and usually stick to wine at Clay or Celeste on K Rd, as they have good natural wine selections.

Chef Ed Verner of Pasture and Boxer. Photo / Aaron Mclean, Supplied

Where's the best coffee?

To be honest, whatever is closest to my bed. We recently got a really nice coffee-making kit for home and have been making the most of it. But if I feel like going out for a cup I tend to visit Espresso Workshop or Kokako.

Best walking route for an evening summer stroll?

We live by the Domain so we often walk through the park, where we will probably find something to forage for the restaurant along the way.

Top spot to read a book:

I feel like the only books I really read are cookbooks, which are pretty hefty to bring along somewhere. However, I really enjoy reading in the restaurant (Pasture) when it's empty and quiet on my day off.

Where's your "insider secret" place to visit?



We always struggle to find somewhere decent to eat on Monday, which is our day off, but if you want some good wine and cheese and just to chill out among a bunch of bottles of European wine, I like the upstairs at La Fromagerie.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com