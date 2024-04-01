The Diamond Princess will cruise through Japan’s coastlines and the Kanmon Straits. Photo / Princess Cruises

Fancy a holiday? Here are some ideas to get you started.

If you’re planning a trip to Asia, America and beyond, this week’s best offers are worth considering.

Sail through South Korea and Japan

Experience the best of Japan and savour a little taste of South Korea along the way, as Diamond Princess cruises Japan’s coastlines and through the Kanmon Straits. This 10-day round-trip departs from Tokyo on Sunday, August 25. Ports of call include Kobe, Kochi, Hiroshima, then Busan in South Korea, Sasebo, and Shimizu – below Mt Fuji. Shore excursions will take in the fascinating Himeji Castle and Ryugado Cave, the Peace Memorial Park and Haedong Yonggungsa Temple. Priced from $2199 each, share twin, for your cruise fare. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out princess.com

Immerse yourself in the scents, sounds and sights of Thailand’s Club Med Phuket. Photo / Supplied

Take a trip to Thailand

Immerse yourself in the scents, sounds and sights of Thailand’s Club Med Phuket, with a seven-night package for families, priced from $3565 each, family-share. This is based on a holiday by two adults and two children aged between 2 and 11 years. You’ll get return Singapore Airlines fares, seven nights in Phuket, with daily meals, Kids’ Club, and an open bar that includes cocktails, beer and wine. Book by close of business Friday, April 5. Travel between October 6 and 13.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 080 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz

The Ovation of the Seas will gently nudge you into supreme relaxation mode as she sails from Sydney to Queensland’s Airlie Beach, Cairns, Willis Island – and back. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Cruise the coast of Queensland

Eight nights on board Ovation of the Seas will gently nudge you into supreme relaxation mode as she sails from Sydney to Queensland’s Airlie Beach, Cairns, Willis Island – and back. Priced from $1340 each, book by close of business on Sunday, April 7. This package offers savings of up to $5018 on each Stateroom. Departure is on November 13. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Helloworld Travel, freephone 0800 758 787 or check out www.helloworld.co.nz

Take a bite out of the Big Apple

Five-star luxury in New York is a three-night stay at The Plaza, timed to get away from New Zealand’s winter. Priced from $1755 each, double share for a Plaza King Room, this deal must be booked by April 30. Wi-Fi and daily breakfasts are included, as is a room upgrade if better rooms are available. And a US$100 Hotel Credit with your room is applicable for the hotel’s Guerlain Spa, The Palm Court, The Champagne Bar or in-room dining. Travel between July 1 and August 29.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Explore the far, far North

Cruise the spectacular Inside Passage, heading north to Juneau, Alaska, then on to Skagway, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, Ketchikan, and Vancouver – a seven-night, truly memorable journey, departing from Vancouver on August 27 this year. Savings of up to 40 per cent have been built into fares, starting from $1779 each. Staterooms come with US$300 Onboard Spending Money. An upgrade to a Balcony Stateroom is $135 a night for each passenger. Book by close of business on April 9. Airfares from New Zealand are additional and there are gratuities to be paid onboard, from US$16 a night each.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz