Turn a Singapore stopover into a three-night stay-over at Village Hotel Bugis. Photo / Getty Images

From thrilling adventures in Europe to nostalgic cruises and luxurious retreats, take advantage of this week’s unbeatable offers.

Stay over in Singapore

If you’re heading to Europe, turn a Singapore stopover into a three-night stay-over at Village Hotel Bugis and choose to experience one of three attractions on offer from Singapore Explorer by Go City — including Gardens by the Bay or the Singapore Zoo Night Safari. Priced from $999 for two people, this deal is available until March 31. Travel between May 1 and June 14. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz.

Dance away three nights aboard Pacific Adventure as it makes a return trip from Sydney in full 80s style.

Take a retro cruise

Celebrate the music of the 1980s and dance away three nights aboard Pacific Adventure as it makes a return trip from Sydney in full 80s style. This nostalgic cruise embraces the fashion and music of the era, right down to a disco ball sparkling over the dance floor each night. Priced from $499 each, twin-share, Pacific Adventure departs on May 10 from Sydney. Dig out your 80s garb and seek the best airfares to Sydney to join this fun cruise.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz.

Join a tour that will whisk you from snow-capped mountains to glorious floral valleys. Photo / Getty Images

See the best Swiss destinations

A two-week “Country Roads of Switzerland” tour, which promises luxury and magnificent views all the way, is priced from $10,029 each. Book by March 28. This fully guided Insight Vacations tour will whisk you from snow-capped mountains to glorious floral valleys. Glide along in the Glacier Express — a glass-topped train that traverses the Oberalp Valley — visit St Moritz, and experience an intimate farm-to-table dinner in Switzerland. Departures are between June 4 and September 3. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz.

Get many bonus add-ons when you stay five nights at the five-star Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Port Douglas.

Park up in paradise

Five nights at the five-star Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Port Douglas, including return flights from Auckland, is priced from $2299 each, and comes with many bonus add-ons. Book this holiday by close of business this Thursday, February 29, and your package includes daily resort breakfasts, a full-day Outer Great Barrier Reef cruise, a full-day Low Isles cruise, a day’s free cabana hire and discount privileges cards. Your children get the “kids stay, play and eat” deal at the resort. Travel by November 31 this year.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out www.myqueensland.co.nz.

Plantation Island is offering a tempting holiday deal for next month.

Relax in Fiji

Plantation Island in Fiji is upholding its reputation as a “value for money” tropical holiday option for families, offering a tempting holiday deal for next month. A seven-night family package, including return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland, starts at $1749 each for adults and from $515 for each child (based on children aged 2 to 11 years old). This pricing covers five nights on the island and a night on either side at Fiji Gateway on the mainland. Children stay, play and eat for free at Plantation Island. When staying on selected dates, a FJ$200 food and beverage credit is included. Book by March 4. Travel between March 8 and 20.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 080 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz