Clint Randell, host of Heartbreak Island and judge on The Masked Singer NZ, shares his top tips for holidays in Fiji

1. Paddle out in a kayak to the sand bar that seems to magically appear in the middle of nowhere during low tide just out from Malolo Lailai Island – it's so cool to feel like you're in the middle of the ocean but you're touching the ocean floor. A couple of cold Fiji Golds and a UE Boom is optional.

2. Honeymoon Island (careful, as there are a few!) in the Mamanuca Islands is a small, beautiful, uninhabited island where we hosted one of the dates while filming Heartbreak Island and shook things up a bit. Take a packed lunch, and climb to the top where you'll find a concrete picnic table for one of the most beautiful views you've ever seen.

Whether you want to visit a floating bar or snorkel and swim to your heart's content, Fiji has something for you. Photo / 123RF

3. Cloud 9 is always a good time. It's a two-level floating platform with bar and Italian wood-fired pizzeria, with regular live DJ events. You get there by boat from Denarau and it takes about half an hour. Sun, great tunes, local beers and jumping off the top deck into bath-temperature water. Bliss.

4. The other side of Plantation Island Resort (where everyone I follow on Instagram seems to be right now) has world-class snorkelling and scuba diving, and Bua, who works at the coffee shack, makes a mean flat white. They're growing bright new coral and have sunken golf carts, tables and chairs where you can dive down and take photos of yourself dining in the underwater "restaurant".

Clint Randell filming Heartbreak Island in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

5. Jump on a boat cruise. Nothing feels bougier than tanning and sipping champagne on the back of a yacht that you could never afford, while everybody looks on enviously. If finances are tight, do what I did - get a five-minute lesson from the resort staff and sail a boat for a couple of hours...or until one of the locals rescues you!

