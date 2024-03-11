Indulge in degustation meals, get hands-on at foodie workshops, or dress to impress at glamorous cocktail parties at the Autumn Feastival. Photo / Supplied

Get a taste of Taranaki

The Autumn Feastival in Taranaki celebrates the talented locals who create culinary delights with the region’s locally grown foods. There are 16 collaborative, creative culinary events packed in between Wednesday and Sunday, April 10 to 14. Indulge in degustation meals, get hands-on at foodie workshops, or dress to impress at glamorous cocktail parties and long lunches, all featuring the rich seasonal autumn bounty that is locally grown.

Contact: make bookings for Feastival events at feastival.co.nz and find your accommodation at taranaki.co.nz

Visit Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam on a nine-day tour with Intrepid Travel later this year.

Cruise through Southeast Asia

Take an adventurous trip through Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam on a nine-day tour with Intrepid Travel later this year, and your tour ticket will be discounted by 10 per cent. The price starts at $1425 each for bookings made by March 17. Choose from selected departure dates between August 19 and October 20. Highlights include the ancient temples of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, discovering some of the secrets behind Khmer cuisine, and learning about Cambodia’s tragic history in Phnom Penh. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

The Pacific Explorer's round-trip cruise is "short and sweet," but jam-packed with activities and on-land visits. Photo / Supplied

Understand history in Australia

The picturesque Western Australia city of Busselton is the destination on a four-night cruise by Pacific Explorer this time next year. Departing from Fremantle on March 17, 2025, and heading down the west coast to Busselton for a full day’s exploration, this round-trip cruise is ”short and sweet,” but jam-packed with activities and on-land visits ranging from Ngilgi Cave to Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse. Priced from $603 each, twin-share, for your cruise fare, flights from New Zealand to and from Perth are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz

Waldorf Astoria was the iconic Old Post Office that has been transformed into a five-star hotel. Photo / Supplied

Experience the US capital

A three-night luxurious stay at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, right on Pennsylvania Ave, is priced from $1139 each, double share, for a Deluxe King room. Elegantly restored to its historic grandeur, the iconic Old Post Office has been transformed into a five-star hotel. This accommodation deal includes daily breakfast for two, plus a bonus US$100 Hotel Credit. And, if available, you’ll get a room upgrade. Book by March 31. Travel between July 15 and September 3. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

Embark on a round-trip cruise from Auckland to explore Australia’s second largest state. Photo / Supplied

See the coast of Queensland

The Queensland Explorer is a round-trip cruise from Auckland to explore Australia’s second-largest state. Departing on June 13, this two-week-long cruise around Queensland waters and into its ports, such as Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, is priced from $1898 each, twin-share. P&O Cruises promises “there is an activity for every member of the family on this cruise.” Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, freephone 0800 78 0716 or check out pocruises.co.nz