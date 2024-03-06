The bathroom feature was an unexpectedly epic part of the room. Photo / Supplied

When talking about a hotel, we often discuss the size of the room or quality of the breakfast, how plush the bed was or how kind the staff were. Rarely do we discuss the bathroom (and more specifically, its architecture). Yet, this was something I loved about my room when checking out Voco Melbourne.

Voco Melbourne, in the centre of the city.

Location:

Visiting a city as terrifically cultured and artistic as Melbourne, it felt only right to stay somewhere in the thick of the city’s spirited laneways and boutiques. Located on 18 Timothy Lane, literally in a downtown laneway, one doesn’t get closer to it all than Voco Melbourne, a 252-room hotel inside the 380 Melbourne skyscraper.

Perfect for:

Like its Auckland counterpart, Voco Melbourne is perfect for those who want an upscale, sustainably-minded spot in the centre of the city.

First impressions:

Since the entrance is located in a narrow laneway, off the main streets, it did take a few minutes to find. Fortunately, the atrium entrance to the elevators was clearly branded, so I knew I was in the right place. While the lobby is on the sixth floor, it doesn’t have windows, which, combined with the cream-white archways and abundance of framed art, made it feel like a museum or gallery.

Like Auckland, the brand colours of inky blue, grey and honey gold are in full force, displayed via the artwork, plush carpets, couches and curtains. Unlike most hotels, a single front desk is replaced by around six smaller desks, although only two or three were ever staffed during my stay.

The lobby area on level six.

The room:

When the lobby is on level six, you know the views are going to be good no matter what floor you stay on. This time, I’m lucky enough to be on level 26, which had me looking down on birds flying past in a V formation through the floor-to-ceiling window. Admittedly, the view of dusty rooftops wasn’t the prettiest during the day but as the sun set, it was thrilling to look out and see the millions of lights twinkling across the horizon.

Voco has several room types with different views, bed arrangements and bathroom styles. During my stay, I checked out the “King Standard High Floor room”, which is anything but standard.

Entering the 22-square-metre room, I was greeted by a petite but well-stocked kitchenette (coffee pods and machine, tea, kettle, mini-fridge and cutlery) to my left and the bathroom’s large arched entranceway beside it. Walking past this and the tall wardrobe, the room opens out to fit a king-sized bed, with matching bedside tables, and a small coffee table with two seats in front of the large window.

A "Standard King Bed" room.

Views aside, the room itself is beautiful and every element feels not just trendy, but thoughtful too. Sure, the dark marble kitchenette, grey bathroom subway tiles and soft yellow lighting look great, but just as important are the massive hallway mirror, bedside USB ports and outlets and blackout curtains.

A few small cards in the room also point out the hotel’s sustainability achievements and practices guests can help with. For example, the bedding is made entirely from recycled materials, while guests can fill reusable glass bottles with sparkling or still water from the lobby to take to their room, to avoid using plastic bottles.

Bathroom:

One typically appreciates a bathroom’s toiletries or size, but here, something must be said about the architecture.

The bathroom was an unexpectedly epic part of the room.

Firstly, the bathroom had a sliding door that rolled in behind the hallway wardrobe, maximising space. Secondly, two of the shower’s walls were glass; one was a door that opened into the bathroom itself, while the second looked out at the bedroom. This was brilliant - it made the entire room feel far larger by essentially “removing” a wall between the bedroom and bathroom. Plus, it also means you can shower while enjoying the city view through your large bedroom window, at least until it steams up. For those who want privacy from the birds, or a fellow guest, they can press a button for curtains.

Facilities:

Along with the room, guests can enjoy an outdoor plunge pool on the seventh floor and a simple but functional gym open at all hours. Guests can also book one of five business rooms for events.

Food and drink:

Breakfast, if you book it with your room, is a delicious buffet affair held in Voco’s restaurant on level seven, which boasts two-storey windows with a view of the city around it. Whether you like a freshly made omelette with all the fixings, a selection of cereal, fruit and yoghurt or a charcuterie plate, this buffet has you covered with high-quality, delicious options.

Blacksmith Bar & Grill offers stunning views across the city for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Later in the day, the space becomes Blacksmith Bar & Grill, which dishes up lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday. In a foodie mecca like Melbourne, mealtime competition is fierce, and Blacksmith certainly rises to the challenge with an impressive menu and flawless staff. I wasn’t the only one who thought so, either.

“I could not fault anything, it was amazing,” one couple told the superb waiter whom I had watched flit between tables, a picture of charm, never missing a beat. After indulging in the kingfish crudo (a perfect combination of umami sauce, tangy pomegranate seeds and fresh fish) and a small but dense savoury vegan tart with cashew cream, I had to agree.

In the neighbourhood:

As mentioned, you’re in the heart of it all, a minute’s walk or tram ride away from popular spots such as Emporium Melbourne Shopping Centre, Flagstaff Gardens, Melbourne Town Hall and Federation Square.

Accessibility:

Voco Melbourne has six accessible guest rooms which include roll-in showers and wheelchairs available at the hotel. While pets aren’t allowed, service animals are welcome.

Price: Rates fluctuate depending on the season, but prices typically start from $250 per night.

Contact: Visit the Voco Melbourne website, or email hosts@melbourne.vocohotels.com for more information.

The writer was a guest of Voco Melbourne.